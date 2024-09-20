The US Federal Reserve started its long-awaited easing cycle with a bang. The initial rate cut of 50 basis points was larger than we had forecast, while the Fed's communication was also more dovish. As a result, we now expect cuts
Global Economic Outlook: September 2024
Summary
- The US Federal Reserve started its long-awaited easing cycle with a bang.
- The PMI ﬁgures in August signaled continued weakness in manufacturing activity.
- Global real GDP growth forecasts for 2024 and 2025 are unchanged at 2.7% in our September update.
