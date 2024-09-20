BRW Looks Attractive At ~8% Discount To NAV

Bram de Haas profile picture
Bram de Haas
19.23K Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund aims to generate income and total returns by investing through various credit-based hedge fund strategies.
  • BRW's manager also runs activist campaigns to reduce discounts to net asset values of other CEFs.
  • This helps to achieve better returns on closed-end funds but also suggests exemplary ethics in terms of stewardship.
growth in business and finance, growing graphs and charts

anyaberkut

One closed-end fund I'm invested in is the Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BRW). This fund tries to generate income and total returns by investing in debt, equity, private equity, private credit, closed-end funds, SPACs and even reinsurance. The strategy allows the manager a

This article was written by

Bram de Haas profile picture
Bram de Haas
19.23K Followers
Bram de Haas brings 15 years of investing experience to the table and has over 5 years of experience managing a Euro hedge fund. He is also a former professional poker player and utilizes his bundle of risk management skills to uncover lucrative investments based on special situations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BRW Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on BRW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BRW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News