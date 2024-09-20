American Century Short Duration Inflation Protection Bond Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Alexey Krukovsky/iStock via Getty Images

Average Annual Total Returns for Period Ended 6/30/2024

Class Qtr (%) 1 Year (%) 3 Year (%) 5 Year (%) 10 Year (%) Since Inception (%) Inception Date Gross Expense Ratio (%) Investor 1.33 4.87 1.55 2.81 1.80 2.87 5/31/05 0.63 I 1.37 5.03 1.67 2.91 1.89 2.53 4/10/17 0.53 R5 1.41 5.14 1.77 3.01 2.00 3.10 5/31/05 0.43 R6 1.44 5.19 1.82 3.06 2.06 2.01 7/26/13 0.38 Bloomberg U.S. 1-5 Year TIPS Index 1.42 5.24 1.64 2.98 1.94 - - - Click to enlarge

Historical performance for the I Class prior to its inception is based on the performance of R5 Class shares. I Class performance has been adjusted to reflect differences in expenses between classes, if applicable. Expense ratio is as of the fund's current prospectus. The I Class minimum investment amount is $5 million ($3 million for endowments and foundations) per fund. The R5 Share Class is available only to participants in group employer-sponsored retirement plans where a financial intermediary provides record-keeping services to plan participants. Returns or yields for the fund would have been lower if a portion of the management fee had not been waived. Review the annual or semiannual report for the most current information. Periods greater than one year have been annualized. Click to enlarge

Market Review

Bonds gained slightly. Despite a dismal April, U.S. investment-grade bonds rebounded in May and June to deliver a fractional second-quarter gain. Persistent inflation and resilient economic data helped push Treasury yields higher through May, before they declined modestly in June. Performance among investment-grade bond sectors was mixed for the three-month period.

Economy slowed. The U.S. economy grew 1.4% (annualized) in the first quarter, down from 3.4% in the prior quarter. Some second quarter data also moderated. Manufacturing in June posted its sharpest contraction since April 2020, but the services sector remained robust. The unemployment rate reached 4.1% in June, wage growth slowed, and consumer confidence fell to its lowest point since November.

Fed remained on hold. The Federal Reserve (Fed) kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a 16-year-high range of 5.25% to 5.5%. Amid persistent above-target inflation, policymakers revised their rate-cut forecast from three rate cuts to one cut this year. Nevertheless, the Fed remained confident that the effects of restrictive monetary policy eventually should have the central bank's desired slowdown effects.

Treasury yields moved higher. Treasury yields ended the quarter's final month on a downward trend, but yields increased overall for the three-month period. The yield on the 10-year note ended the second quarter at 4.4%, 0.19% higher than the first quarter-end. The two-year Treasury yield climbed 0.14% to 4.77%. The yield curve steepened but remained inverted.

Inflation eased by staying above target. Headline inflation rose at a year-over-year rate of 3.3% in May, down slightly from April's 3.4% pace. Core personal consumption expenditures, the Fed's favorite inflation gauge, slowed from 2.8% to 2.6%, still above the 2% target. Inflation break-even rates declined slightly for the quarter, but Treasury inflation-protected securities outperformed nominal Treasuries.

Treasuries outperformed. Treasuries advanced modestly. Mortgage-backed securities slightly lagged Treasuries, while investment-grade corporates declined fractionally as credit spreads inched wider. High-yield corporates advanced and were among the bond market's top-performing sectors.

Portfolio Performance Review

Inflation position weighed on results. Inflation break-even rates declined across the curve, more significantly at the short end. Accordingly, our preference for the shorter-maturity securities in the portfolio's maturity range detracted compared with the benchmark. We also held inflation swaps along with securitized and corporate bonds to manage the portfolio's inflation exposure, which remained neutral versus the benchmark.

Duration detracted. Our duration position, which was modestly longer than the benchmark's, detracted from relative results as yields rose. We still believe a slight duration overweight relative to the benchmark is prudent, given our expectations for yields to drift lower as inflation moderates further and the economy slows.

Out-of-benchmark securities contributed. An out-of-benchmark stake in asset-backed securities (ABS) lifted performance compared with the benchmark. Nonbenchmark investment-grade corporates also slightly contributed to results. Additionally, as recession risk retreated, we added an out-of-benchmark position in high-yield corporates, which modestly contributed to performance.

Portfolio Positioning

Fed cautious as it awaits slowdown. Recent manufacturing, jobs and consumer data, combined with restrictive Fed policy, suggest the economy may be entering a period of below-trend growth. But inflation remains the wildcard. Until the Fed is confident core inflation can reach the 2% target, we expect policymakers to proceed cautiously, likely cutting rates at least once by year-end.

Positioned for a steeper yield curve. Given our economic outlook, we favor a modest curve-steepening bias, which we will consider increasing. We also favor an overweight exposure in the five-year portion of the yield curve. Because we expect the nation's fiscal deficit to expand regardless of the presidential election outcome, we prefer underweighting the long end of the yield curve.

Credit-sensitive securities remain attractive. We continue to focus on opportunities among corporate and securitized credit, relying on our stringent research and security-selection efforts to uncover value while managing risk. We continue to seek securities with attractive yields and maturity profiles, including select higher-rated ABS and select European banks.