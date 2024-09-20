American Century Short Duration Strategic Income Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Average Annual Total Returns for Period Ended 6/30/2024
|Class
|
Qtr (%)
|
1 Year (%)
|
3 Year (%)
|
5 Year (%)
|
10 Year (%)
|
Since Inception (%)
|
Inception Date
|
Gross Expense Ratio (%)
|
Investor
|
1.31
|
6.57
|
0.68
|
2.16
|
-
|
2.08
|
7/28/14
|
0.52
|
I
|
1.22
|
6.55
|
0.78
|
2.26
|
-
|
2.31
|
4/10/17
|
0.42
|
R5
|
1.36
|
6.78
|
0.88
|
2.37
|
-
|
2.29
|
7/28/14
|
0.32
|
R6
|
1.26
|
6.83
|
0.97
|
2.42
|
-
|
2.34
|
7/28/14
|
0.27
|
Bloomberg U.S. 1-3 Year Government/Credit Bond Index
|
0.95
|
4.87
|
0.55
|
1.25
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Historical performance for the I Class prior to its inception is based on the performance of the R5 Class shares. I Class performance has been adjusted to reflect the differences in expenses between the classes, if applicable.
Expense ratio is as of the fund's current prospectus. The I Class minimum investment amount is$5 million ($3 million for endowments and foundations) per fund. The R5 and R6 Share Classes are available only to participants in group employer-sponsored retirement plans where a financial intermediary provides record-keeping services to plan participants.
Returns or yields for the fund would have been lower if a portion of the management fee had not been waived. Review the annual or semiannual report for the most current information.
Periods greater than one year have been annualized.
Market Review
Bonds gained slightly. Despite a dismal April, U.S. investment-grade bonds rebounded in May and June to deliver a fractional second quarter gain. Persistent inflation and resilient economic data helped push Treasury yields higher through May before they declined modestly in June. Performance among investment-grade bond sectors was mixed for the three-month period.
Economy slowed. The U.S. economy grew 1.4% (annualized) in the first quarter, down from 3.4% in the prior quarter. Some second quarter data also moderated. Manufacturing in June posted its sharpest contraction since April 2020, but the services sector remained robust. The unemployment rate reached 4.1% in June, wage growth slowed, and consumer confidence fell to its lowest point since November.
Fed remained on hold. The Federal Reserve (Fed) kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a 16-year-high range of 5.25% to 5.5%. Amid persistent above-target inflation, policymakers revised their rate-cut forecast from three rate cuts to one cut this year. Nevertheless, the Fed remained confident that the effects of restrictive monetary policy eventually should have the central bank’s desired slowdown effects.
Treasury yields moved higher. Treasury yields ended the quarter’s final month on a downward trend, but yields increased overall for the three-month period. The yield on the 10-year note ended the second quarter at 4.4%, 0.19% higher than the first quarter-end. The two-year Treasury yield climbed 0.14% to 4.77%. The yield curve steepened but remained inverted.
Inflation eased by staying above target. Headline inflation rose at a year-over-year rate of 3.3% in May, down slightly from April’s 3.4% pace. Core personal consumption expenditures, the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, slowed from 2.8% to 2.6%, still above the 2% target. Inflation break-even rates declined slightly for the quarter, but Treasury inflation-protected securities outperformed nominal Treasuries.
High-yield corporates outperformed. High-yield corporates delivered gains, outperformed investment-grade bonds and were among the U.S. bond market’s top-performing sectors. Credit spreads widened but remained within a fairly tight range. In general, returns for investment-grade corporates declined slightly and underperformed Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities (MBS), which advanced fractionally.
Portfolio Performance Review
Securitized sector drove outperformance. Our allocation to securitized securities, which we increased in the quarter, broadly aided relative performance. All subsectors contributed, led by asset-backed securities issued by cell tower and data center providers. Our collateralized loan obligations, non-agency collateralized mortgage obligations and agency MBS also aided performance.
Corporate credit aided results. Our positions in investment-grade and high-yield corporates were also key contributors. During the period, we increased our high-yield corporate position and decreased our investment-grade allocation. Holdings among high-yield finance companies, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and European banks and investment-grade banks, business development companies and REITs were top contributors.
Emerging markets bonds modestly contributed. Our emerging markets exposure, which we increased, aided performance, largely due to Mexico, where a position in state-owned petroleum company Pemex lifted relative results. The early June Mexican presidential election put pressure on sovereign and corporate bonds, prompting us to add exposure. We also added a position in Macau.
Portfolio Positioning
Fed cautious as it awaits slowdown. Recent manufacturing, jobs and consumer data, combined with restrictive Fed policy, suggest the economy may be entering a period of below-trend growth. But inflation remains the wildcard. Until the Fed is confident core inflation can reach the 2% target, we expect policymakers to proceed cautiously, likely cutting rates at least once by year-end.
Fundamentals still solid. We still believe corporate credit fundamentals are strong, and we expect stable second quarter earnings to confirm our view. We continue to find compelling valuations in financials sector bonds. We expect banks to benefit from normalizing interest rates in Europe and historically high capital ratios. We also expect further opportunities in Latin American markets.
Focusing on yield, short maturities. We believe our focus on shorter-maturity, shorter-call, higher-yielding securities bodes well in the current climate. We expect many holdings, particularly in the high-yield sector, may refinance or mature in the intermediate term. This would provide us with additional liquidity to reinvest, potentially as volatility rises and valuations improve.
