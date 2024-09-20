Last November, I wrote "wrong place wrong time, but not forever" which was a profile article on the now-$2 billion-plus in assets iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN). This is one of many clean energy/alternative
ICLN: Trump-Harris Outcome Likely To Drive US Clean Energy Policy
Summary
- The upcoming US Presidential election probably carries more influence over this market segment, given the sharp differences in expected policy.
- ICLN is one of 3 ETFs I follow in alternative energy, and while getting attractive, it is still a hold rating for me (and not part of my portfolio).
- I also track ACES and PBW, and will provide a comparison and contrast among these investments.
- My analysis is driven in part by charting and technical indicators, which show promising trends for ICLN, but need more time to develop. Maybe once the election outcome is clearer.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.