American Century Inflation Adjusted Bond Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Class Qtr (%) 1 Year (%) 3 Year (%) 5 Year (%) 10 Year (%) Since Inception (%) Inception Date Gross Expense Ratio (%) Investor (MUTF:ACITX) 0.79 2.21 -1.72 1.65 1.45 4.09 2/10/97 0.51 I 0.84 2.31 -1.63 1.74 1.55 1.95 4/10/17 0.41 R5 0.89 2.42 -1.52 1.86 1.67 3.57 10/1/02 0.31 R6 0.91 2.47 -1.48 1.91 - 2.17 7/28/17 0.26 Bloomberg U.S. TIPS Index 0.79 2.71 -1.33 2.07 1.91 - - - Click to enlarge Data presented reflects past performance. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may be higher or lower than the performance shown. To obtain performance data current to the most recent month end, please visit Mutual Fund & ETF Products | American Century Investments®. Investment return and share value will fluctuate, and redemption value may be more or less than original cost. Data assumes reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. Returns for periods less than one year are not annualized. For information about other share classes available, please consult the prospectus. There is no guarantee that the investment objectives will be met. Dividends and yields represent past performance and there is no guarantee that they will continue to be paid. Historical performance for the I Class prior to its inception is based on the performance of R5 Class shares. I Class performance has been adjusted to reflect differences in expenses between classes, if applicable. Pre-inception differences in R5 Class and I Class performance are based on rounding. Expense ratio is as of the fund's current prospectus. The I Class minimum investment amount is $5 million ($3 million for endowments and foundations) per fund. The R5 Share Class is available only to participants in group employer-sponsored retirement plans where a financial intermediary provides record keeping services to plan participants. Periods greater than one year have been annualized. You should consider the fund’s investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before you invest. The fund’s prospectus or summary prospectus, which can be obtained at americancentury.com, contains this and other information about the fund, and should be read carefully before investing. The opinions expressed are those of the portfolio investment team and are no guarantee of the future performance of any American Century Investments portfolio. Statements regarding specific holdings represent personal views and compensation has not been received in connection with such views. This information is for an educational purpose only and is not intended to serve as investment advice. The information is not intended as a personalized recommendation or fiduciary advice and should not be relied upon for investment, accounting, legal or tax advice. Generally, as interest rates rise, the value of the securities held in the fund will decline. The opposite is true when interest rates decline. The prospectus contains very important information about the characteristics of the underlying security and potential tax implications of owning this fund. Source: Bloomberg Index Services Ltd. Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (OTCPK:TIPS) Index consists of Treasury inflation protected securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. IN-FLY-92063American Century Investments Services, Inc., Distributor©2024 American Century Proprietary Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. Non-FDIC Insured May Lose Value No Bank Guarantee