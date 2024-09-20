American Century Inflation Adjusted Bond Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Average Annual Total Returns for Period Ended 6/30/2024
|
Data presented reflects past performance. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may be higher or lower than the performance shown. To obtain performance data current to the most recent month end, please visit Mutual Fund & ETF Products | American Century Investments®. Investment return and share value will fluctuate, and redemption value may be more or less than original cost. Data assumes reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. Returns for periods less than one year are not annualized. For information about other share classes available, please consult the prospectus. There is no guarantee that the investment objectives will be met. Dividends and yields represent past performance and there is no guarantee that they will continue to be paid.
Historical performance for the I Class prior to its inception is based on the performance of R5 Class shares. I Class performance has been adjusted to reflect differences in expenses between classes, if applicable. Pre-inception differences in R5 Class and I Class performance are based on rounding.
Expense ratio is as of the fund's current prospectus. The I Class minimum investment amount is $5 million ($3 million for endowments and foundations) per fund. The R5 Share Class is available only to participants in group employer-sponsored retirement plans where a financial intermediary provides record keeping services to plan participants. Periods greater than one year have been annualized.
You should consider the fund’s investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before you invest. The fund’s prospectus or summary prospectus, which can be obtained at americancentury.com, contains this and other information about the fund, and should be read carefully before investing.
The opinions expressed are those of the portfolio investment team and are no guarantee of the future performance of any American Century Investments portfolio. Statements regarding specific holdings represent personal views and compensation has not been received in connection with such views. This information is for an educational purpose only and is not intended to serve as investment advice.
The information is not intended as a personalized recommendation or fiduciary advice and should not be relied upon for investment, accounting, legal or tax advice.
Generally, as interest rates rise, the value of the securities held in the fund will decline. The opposite is true when interest rates decline.
The prospectus contains very important information about the characteristics of the underlying security and potential tax implications of owning this fund. Source: Bloomberg Index Services Ltd. Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (OTCPK:TIPS) Index consists of Treasury inflation protected securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more.
IN-FLY-92063American Century Investments Services, Inc., Distributor©2024 American Century Proprietary Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved.
Non-FDIC Insured May Lose Value No Bank Guarantee
Market Review
Bonds gained slightly. Despite a dismal April, U.S. investment-grade bonds rebounded in May and June to deliver a fractional second-quarter gain. Persistent inflation and resilient economic data helped push Treasury yields higher through May before they declined modestly in June. Performance among investment-grade bond sectors was mixed for the three-month period.
Economy slowed. The U.S. economy grew 1.4% (annualized) in the first quarter, down from 3.4% in the prior quarter. Some second-quarter data also moderated. Manufacturing in June posted its sharpest contraction since April 2020, but the services sector remained robust. The unemployment rate reached 4.1% in June, wage growth slowed and consumer confidence fell to its lowest point since November.
Fed remained on hold. The Federal Reserve (Fed) kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a 16-year-high range of 5.25% to 5.5%. Amid persistent above-target inflation, policymakers revised their rate-cut forecast from three rate cuts to one cut this year. Nevertheless, the Fed remained confident that the effects of restrictive monetary policy eventually should have the central bank’s desired slowdown effects.
Treasury yields moved higher. Treasury yields ended the quarter’s final month on a downward trend, but yields increased overall for the three-month period. The yield on the 10-year note ended the second quarter at 4.4%, 0.19% higher than the first quarter-end. The two-year Treasury yield climbed 0.14% to 4.77%. The yield curve steepened but remained inverted.
Inflation eased by staying above target. Headline inflation rose at a year-over-year rate of 3.3% in May, down slightly from April’s 3.4% pace. Core personal consumption expenditures, the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, slowed from 2.8% to 2.6%, still above the 2% target. Inflation break-even rates declined slightly for the quarter, but Treasury inflation-protected securities outperformed nominal Treasuries.
Treasuries outperformed. Treasuries advanced modestly. Mortgage-backed securities ('MBS') slightly lagged Treasuries, while investment-grade corporates declined fractionally as credit spreads inched wider. High-yield corporates advanced and were among the bond market’s top-performing sectors.
Portfolio Performance Review
Inflation exposure aided results. We continued to favor shorter-maturity inflation protected securities within the portfolio’s maturity range, which boosted relative performance. We also held inflation swaps in conjunction with securitized and corporate bonds to manage the portfolio’s inflation exposure, which remained neutral versus the benchmark.
Out-of-benchmark exposure contributed. An out-of-benchmark stake in securitized securities aided performance compared with the benchmark. Positions in asset-backed securities (ABS), non-agency commercial mortgage-backed securities and agency MBS were key contributors. Non benchmark investment-grade corporates also boosted results. Additionally, as recession risk retreated, we added an out-of-benchmark position in high yield corporates, which modestly contributed to performance.
Duration detracted. Our duration position, which was slightly longer than the benchmark’s, detracted from relative results as yields rose. We still believe a modest duration overweight relative to the benchmark is prudent, given our expectations for yields to drift lower as inflation moderates further and the economy slows.
Portfolio Positioning
Fed cautious as it awaits slowdown. Recent manufacturing, jobs and consumer data, combined with restrictive Fed policy, suggest the economy may be entering a period of below-trend growth. But inflation remains the wildcard. Until the Fed is confident core inflation can reach the 2% target, we expect policymakers to proceed cautiously, likely cutting rates at least once by year-end.
Positioned for a steeper yield curve. Given our economic outlook, we favor a modest curve-steepening bias, which we will consider increasing. We also favor an overweight exposure in the five-year portion of the yield curve. Because we expect the nation’s fiscal deficit to expand regardless of the presidential election outcome, we prefer underweighting the long end of the yield curve.
Credit-sensitive securities remain attractive. We continue to focus on opportunities among corporate and securitized credit, relying on our stringent research and security-selection efforts to uncover value while managing risk. We continue to seek securities with attractive yields and maturity profiles, including select higher-rated ABS and select European banks.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.