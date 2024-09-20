Quad/Graphics: Profitability Woes Continue To Impair The Share Price

Sep. 20, 2024 5:39 AM ETQuad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) Stock
Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.77K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Quad/Graphics remains in a multi-year sideways consolidation pattern, with 2019 lows and 2022 highs acting as major resistance levels.
  • Despite a negative Q2 earnings report, QUAD's GAAP loss of -$0.06 per share beat consensus estimates, but shares fell sharply post-release.
  • The stock lost its 200-day moving average ($5.02 per share) after the earnings call, despite the CEO's positive outlook on fundamentals.
  • QUAD's 'In-Store Connect' initiative could gain traction in the growing retail media networks space, potentially boosting future performance.

Price vs Value

gustavofrazao

Intro

We wrote about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) back in December of last year when we contemplated whether a long-awaited bullish breakout was at hand in the stock. As we see below, however, Quad remains trading in a multi-year sideways

This article was written by

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.77K Followers
Individual investor with a keen interest in deriving income from investment setups. We do this by buying undervalued profitable stocks with strong balance sheets & minimal debt. Furthermore, when the opportunity arises, we like to write calls against our positions to bring in additional income. Risk management is controlled through position sizing & the use of trailing stop losses over time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About QUAD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on QUAD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QUAD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News