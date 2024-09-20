I am senior manager working for a MBB consultancy in Europe. As part of my consultancy job, I carry out commercial due diligence in sectors beyond banking and technology. In my free time, I have been an avid individual investor for the last 10+ years. I am trained as an engineer, passed all three CFA exams, and hold an MBA from INSEAD. I am all about long-term investing in clearly undervalued shares whose companies have business models and operate in sectors I understand. I buy and patiently hold until 1) the gap between the company value and price closes, 2) find another investment idea with a significantly higher potential or 3) data shows that my investment thesis was overly optimistic. I normally hold in my portfolio between 10-15 shares. Since I only buy cheap, I need to wait until the market provides me with a bargain. I am still surprised at how often that is the case, especially in Europe.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SEMAPA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.