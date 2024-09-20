CrowdStrike: Comeback Story Of The Cybersecurity Giant, With 32% Potential Upside

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome HZF Research as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.

I have been investing for a while and a long term reader of seeking alpha. I am currently working in a strategic finance role for a startup, and prior to that, in investment banking. Education-wise, I hold a masters degree from Fuqua Business School and have clear CFA level 1 recently - looking to clear level 2 early next year. My investment style primarily revolves around buying pricing dislocation during earnings seasons - particularly in industry leading names. Additionally, I hold long term thesis based around larger thematic events i.e. energy transitions, AI + AI Infrastructure etc. From my full-time job, I have a particular industry expertise in the autos, EV, and IT Hardware sector, which will also be areas that I want to focus writing about. Thinking longer term, teo things that I’m focused on improving are: 1) Portfolio construction; 2) Global Macro Strategies. Whilst being quite early in my investing journey, I have a lot of ideas that I would love to share and more importantly collect feedback from, in a community like seeking alpha. At the same time, by “documenting” my own journey, I hope to 1) learn more from other members in the community & 2) inspires others and new comers.

