CrowdStrike: Comeback Story Of The Cybersecurity Giant, With 32% Potential Upside
Summary
- Market overly discounts CrowdStrike's recovery from the July 19th Outage, while the LT story remains intact.
- Based on the latest guidance and channel check results, I believe that there is no material evidence against CrowdStrike losing customer confidence that is implied by the share price.
- Reverse DCF points to a 16% over-reaction in share price decline post earnings, while the LT thesis still implies a 32% upside from current levels.
