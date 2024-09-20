American Century Sustainable Equity Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Average Annual Total Returns for Period Ended 6/30/2024
|
Class
|
Qtr (%)
|
1 Year (%)
|
3 Year (%)
|
5 Year (%)
|
10 Year (%)
|
Since Inception (%)
|
Inception Date
|
Gross Expense Ratio (%)
|
Investor
|
2.49
|
22.89
|
8.47
|
14.34
|
12.30
|
10.86
|
7/29/05
|
0.79
|
I
|
2.54
|
23.14
|
8.69
|
14.57
|
12.53
|
11.08
|
7/29/05
|
0.59
|
R5
|
2.55
|
23.14
|
8.69
|
14.57
|
12.53
|
14.61
|
4/10/17
|
0.59
|
R6
|
2.59
|
23.33
|
8.85
|
-
|
-
|
14.85
|
4/1/19
|
0.44
|
S&P 500 Index
|
4.28
|
24.56
|
10.01
|
15.05
|
12.86
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Historical performance for the R5 Class prior to its inception is based on the performance of I Class shares, which have the same expenses as the R5 Class.
Expense ratio is as of the fund's current prospectus. The I Class minimum investment amount is$5 million ($3 million for endowments and foundations) per fund. The R5 Share Class is available only to participants in group employer-sponsored retirement plans where a financial intermediary provides recordkeeping services to plan participants.
Returns or yields for the fund would have been lower if a portion of the management fee had not been waived. Review the annual or semiannual report for the most current information.
Periods greater than one year have been annualized.
Portfolio Review
Stocks posted gains. U.S. large-cap stocks broadly moved higher. As has been the case for the first half of the year, performance was largely driven by the stocks of companies currently benefiting from artificial intelligence and those expected to benefit as AI is incorporated into their businesses.
Large-cap growth stocks led performance. Stock gains were largely due to the outperformance of large-cap stocks, especially select large-cap growth stocks that benefited from optimism about AI. Value stocks struggled across the market-capitalization spectrum, as did mid- and small-cap growth stocks.
Information technology hampered performance. Stock selection in the sector had a negative effect on returns, especially in the software industry. salesforce.com lagged as slowing bookings growth has become an increasing concern to investors and as there were questions around the company's AI strategy.
Consumer staples detracted. Sector stock choices hampered performance. In the consumer staples distribution and retail industry, Target and Sysco were significant detractors.
Financials benefited performance. The sector led relative performance due to stock selection. Underweighting financial services relative to the benchmark was helpful, especially not owning the underperforming Berkshire Hathaway.
Key Contributors
Intel (INTC). Not owning the semiconductor company was helpful as our research indicated the stock underperformed on softness in personal computers and data centers due to the economic environment and competitive pressures.
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A). Warren Buffett's insurance and holding company underperformed due to profit-taking and weakness in some stock positions, according to some market analysts. Our lack of exposure was beneficial.
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). The health care giant reported a mixed quarter, missing on sales but beating profit expectations. It also announced plans to purchase Shockwave Medical, paying a premium that investors may have thought was not justified. Not owning the stock aided relative performance.
Key Detractors
Apple (AAPL). The consumer electronics company outperformed as Apple has been increasingly seen by investors as a leader in artificial intelligence. With some AI features available on the next iPhone, analysts expect a more robust iPhone 16 cycle. Our underweight allocation relative to the benchmark detracted.
Prologis (PLD). Management of this industrial real estate investment trust said it expects new supply absorptions to be lower than prior expectations and, as a result, reduced guidance. We believe demand for industrial space should continue to grow, helped by supply chain resilience and e-commerce demand.
Schlumberger (SLB). The oil field services company's stock lagged even though it reported a quarter that was in line with analyst expectations and reconfirmed 2024 guidance. Some investors were looking for increased guidance given higher oil prices. The 2024 North American rig count has declined, in part pressured by lower natural gas prices.
Notable Trades
IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX). We added a position in the animal diagnostics company as we expect it could be the primary beneficiary of increasing penetration of diagnostics in pet health. We also think the company has significant geographic expansion and growth opportunities.
YETI Holdings (YETI). We initiated a position in YETI because we expect this outdoor lifestyle brand known for its coolers and drinkware to drive faster growth through an expanded product road map and international expansion.
Starbucks (SBUX). Sales trends worsened materially, and investors sold shares of the coffee chain giant without clarity or confidence in management's ability to remedy the situation. We exited the position as we believe pricing and the cumulative effect of inflation remain significant headwinds.
Electronic Arts (EA). We eliminated our holding in this video game maker on increasing concerns about growth in the overall gaming market along with the company's slowing growth and lack of a pipeline outside its sports franchises.
Portfolio Positioning
Our process uses bottom-up analysis aimed at identifying what we believe are growing, large-cap companies demonstrating sustainable corporate behaviors. Rather than screen out certain industries or sectors, we seek to identify companies with what we have determined are the strongest financial profiles, best potential for growth and leading environmental, social and governance characteristics in each sector. As a result of this approach, our sector and industry allocations reflect those areas of the market where we believe we are finding opportunities at a given time.
There were few major sector weight changes. Our sector weightings remain relatively close to the benchmark, reflecting our preference for generating excess returns through individual security selection rather than sector allocation decisions.
We continue to favor health care. We believe the health care sector remains broadly attractive for its historically dependable earnings growth, comparatively attractive valuations and current golden age of innovation. Our research indicated that demand for health care services has been supported by secular tailwinds from an aging population and build-out of a global health care infrastructure. Life sciences tools and services remains a top-weighted industry in the sector. The addition of IDEXX Laboratories helped increase the relative weight of the sector.
We see opportunities in information technology. The emergence of generative artificial intelligence as a theme has sparked increased interest in industries such as semiconductors and software. We believe that, while AI tools have not been broadly deployed, companies have been preparing to integrate AI by investing in solutions that help them better capture and organize data. Our research also shows that the large public cloud providers have invested significant resources to grow their data center capacity as AI will need both increased data storage and advanced computational capabilities. Information technology security remains a priority, in our view.
We are underweight in utilities and communication services relative to the benchmark. We believe the utilities sector typically offers fewer opportunities for our investment approach. An underweight to entertainment, media and wireless telecommunication services stocks helps explain our communication services positioning. Our elimination of Electronic Arts reduced our relative position in communication services further.
Top 10 Holdings (%)
|
Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
|8.65
|
NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
|7.00
|
Apple Inc
|6.37
|
Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
|4.53
|
Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
|3.59
|
Meta Platforms Inc (META)
|2.39
|
UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
|1.79
|
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
|1.65
|
Visa Inc (V)
|1.58
|Home Depot Inc/The (HD)
|1.48
|
As of 6/30/2024
The holdings listed should not be considered recommendations to purchase or sell a particular security. Equity holdings are grouped to include common shares, depository receipts, rights and warrants issued by the same company. Fund holdings subject to change.
