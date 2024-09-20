SPMC: The 13%-Yielding CLO CEF Makes Its Public Debut

In this article, we highlight the recently launched CEF Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE: SPMC ). The fund is focused on the CLO Equity sector, which we track on our service - an extract from our CEF Tool is shown below.

Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations.

Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the BDC, CEF, OEF, preferred and baby bond markets.

Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs.

Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!