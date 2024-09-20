SPMC: The 13%-Yielding CLO CEF Makes Its Public Debut

Summary

  • SPMC, a new CLO Equity CEF, recently launched with a 13% yield.
  • SPMC's unique use of a credit facility for leverage, unlike peers, could pose risks due to strict covenants but offers potential for higher returns.
  • Currently undervalued, SPMC is expected to gain investor interest and higher valuation as its distribution grows, similar to CCIF's trajectory.
In this article, we highlight the recently launched CEF Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC). The fund is focused on the CLO Equity sector, which we track on our service - an extract from our CEF Tool is shown below.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPMC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

