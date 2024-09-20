Verizon: Frontier Deal, 6.2% Yield, Dividend Hike - I Am Loving It

Summary

  • Verizon Communications raised its dividend by 2% to $0.6775 per share, enhancing its appeal to passive income investors with a 6.2% yield.
  • The acquisition of Frontier Communications is expected to accelerate Verizon's Broadband growth, adding 2.2 million subscribers and enhancing competition against AT&T.
  • Verizon's low free cash flow-based payout ratio of 48% underscores its robust investment proposition, ensuring dividend growth potential for passive income investors.
  • Despite higher valuations, Verizon remains a compelling buy due to its strong Broadband momentum and strategic Frontier acquisition, with an intrinsic value of $47 to $52.

Verizon

hapabapa

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) just raised its dividend yet again to $0.6775 per share per quarter, handing passive income investors a decent 2% dividend hike. In addition, the U.S. wireless carrier announced the acquisition of Frontier Communications (

