American Century Ultra Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Average Annual Total Returns for Period Ended 6/30/2024

Class Qtr (%) 1 Year (%) 3 Year (%) 5 Year (%) 10 Year (%) Inception (%) Inception Date Gross Expense Ratio (%) Net Expense Ratio (%) Investor 8.87 31.33 8.58 19.20 16.28 12.68 11/2/81 0.95 0.91 I 8.93 31.60 8.80 19.44 16.51 10.12 11/14/96 0.75 0.71 R5 8.92 31.60 8.81 19.44 16.51 19.25 4/10/17 0.75 0.71 R6 8.96 31.80 8.97 19.62 16.69 17.16 7/26/13 0.60 0.56 Russell 1000 Growth Index 8.33 33.48 11.28 19.34 16.33 - - - - Click to enlarge

Expense ratio as of the most current prospectus. Historical performance for the R5 Class prior to its inception is based on the performance of I Class shares, which have the same expenses as the R5 Class. Pre-inception differences in R5 Class and I Class performance are based on rounding. The I Class minimum investment amount is$5 million ($3 million for endowments and foundations) per fund. The R5 Share Class is available only to participants in group employer-sponsored retirement plans where a financial intermediary provides record-keeping services to plan participants. The gross expense ratio is the fund's total annual operating costs, expressed as a percentage of the fund's average net assets for a given time period. It is gross of any fee waivers or expense reimbursement. The net expense ratio is the expense ratio after the application of any waivers or reimbursement. This is the actual ratio that investors paid during the fund's most recent fiscal year. Please see the prospectus for more information. The advisor has agreed to waive a portion of the fund's management fee such that the management fee does not exceed 0.91% for Investor, A, C and R Classes, 0.71% for I and R5 Classes, and 0.56% for Y and R6 Classes. The advisor expects this waiver arrangement to continue until February 28, 2025, and cannot terminate it prior to such date without the approval of the Board of Directors. Periods greater than one year have been annualized. Click to enlarge

Portfolio Review

Stocks posted gains. U.S. large-cap stocks broadly moved higher. Performance continued to be largely driven by the stocks of companies currently benefiting from artificial intelligence and those expected to benefit as AI is incorporated into their businesses.

Large-cap growth stocks led performance. Stock gains were mostly due to the outperformance of large-cap stocks, especially select large-cap growth stocks that benefited from optimism about AI. Value stocks struggled across the market-capitalization spectrum, as did mid- and small-cap growth stocks.

Consumer discretionary benefited performance. Stock selection in the sector was positive. We did not own any specialty retailers such as The Home Depot, which according to our research, have been hurt by weaker consumer spending.

Consumer staples was a top contributor. Stock selection in the sector was favorable. In the consumer staples distribution and retail industry, not owning Target helped performance.

Financials weighed on performance. In general, payments stocks such as Mastercard have not kept up with the broader market as we believe these companies will see limited benefit from AI in the near term. Our research also indicated that the large payment processors also face headwinds from diminished cross-border travel and slower business in China.

Key Contributors

NVIDIA (NVDA). The stock price of this leading maker of graphics processing units continued to soar on the strength of demand for its chips in artificial intelligence applications. In May, NVIDIA reported quarterly revenue and earnings that beat already high analysts' estimates and raised guidance.

The Home Depot (HD). High interest rates and a weak housing market have hurt the home improvement retailer's earnings. We did not own Home Depot, which helped performance relative to the benchmark.

Alphabet (GOOG). Google parent Alphabet reported strong results with higher earnings, revenues and margins driven by strength across all major business segments. Management attributed results to Alphabet's investment in AI capabilities. Alphabet also announced a large share repurchase program.

Key Detractors

Lululemon Athletica (LULU). The athletic retailer's stock has struggled after a stellar 2023 on investor concerns about competition and weaker consumer spending. Lululemon's chief product manager resigned, and the company announced a restructuring of its product and brand teams.

Mastercard (MA). Mastercard is part of a global duopoly in what we view as a secular growth market. We expect the company to maintain double-digit revenue growth for the foreseeable future. However, the company reported revenue and earnings that disappointed analyst expectations in the latest quarter because of foreign currency exchange effects.

salesforce.com (CRM): The Customer Company. The stock of this subscription-based business software company fell sharply after it missed revenue expectations and offered weak guidance. However, we continue to see what we believe are growth and margin expansion opportunities for the company.

Notable Trades

There were no new purchases during the period.

Paycom Software (PAYC). We exited our position in this human resources software company after we continued to be disappointed by the company's continued weak results and poor communication around sales and billing practices and management changes. We put the proceeds into stocks where we have greater confidence in the management team and attractive risk/reward characteristics.

NIKE (NKE). We believe NIKE is a dominant global brand but eliminated the position amid management turnover and a multiyear cost-cutting and restructuring plan. We used the sale as a source of funds to purchase stocks that we believed were more compelling.

Portfolio Positioning

Our process uses bottom-up analysis aimed at identifying large-cap companies that we believe are capable of producing attractive, sustainable earnings growth. We seek to reduce what our research has identified are unintended financial risks and align the portfolio with company-specific risks that we think will be rewarded over time. As a result of this approach, our sector and industry allocations reflect those areas of the market where we believe we are finding opportunities at a given time.

We think several secular trends remain in place. We believe market uncertainty will likely remain high as investors shift their focus from the Federal Reserve's (Fed's) interest rate policy to other aspects of the economy such as the pace of growth and corporate earnings. While consensus earnings forecasts for 2024 and 2025 predict solid growth, we believe, even using these lofty projections, that valuations on large-cap stocks look expensive. Having said that, we acknowledge that the earnings of a handful of large growth companies have been excellent, in our view. Add it all up, and we've been looking to identify companies that we think can benefit from enduring, secular business trends while growing earnings rapidly. Examples of the types of companies that we have found attractive include those involved in digital advertising and business transformation, the reliance on the cloud and mobile, process automation and electric vehicle adoption, among others.

Corporate earnings often drive returns. Corporate earnings are key in our opinion because we see stock returns as a function of earnings growth often indicating the price investors are willing to pay for those earnings. We've seen some companies recently issuing earnings guidance that have pushed up full-year 2024 estimates. We believe this reflects a stable economy with firms able to navigate the current environment despite significantly higher interest rates. However, because the market is typically forward-looking, trading on expectations of future growth, we expect investors to focus more on 2025 earnings estimates, which we think could be a bit high as future earnings often depend on the broader economy and Fed interest rate policy. We believe the more restrictive the Fed stays, the more difficult the environment will be for future earnings growth.

Democratization of technology continues. We recognize the near-term uncertainty about interest rates, corporate earnings and the state of the broader economy. However, consistent with our strategy, we believe it's preferable to focus on companies whose earnings growth is driven by innovation and industry disruption based on our research, rather than depend on the economic cycle. For example, we cite trends in technology infrastructure, software and tools previously only available to the largest enterprises now being made available to smaller businesses and even micro-merchants.

We remain focused on individual security selection. While we believe there's a tendency to think about potential Fed rate changes and economic uncertainty in binary terms, we would argue that individual companies respond differently to macroeconomic conditions. Indeed, we've found what we believe have been opportunities in diverse companies developing new products and technologies that are transforming entire sectors and industries. We don't view these as top-down solutions. Rather, we rely on our bottom-up, financial research to identify individual companies that we think are innovating and reimagining their competitive landscape. This is why we remain focused on investing in what we consider dynamic, innovative growth companies with healthy balance sheets and cash flows that can improve throughout the economic cycle.

Top 10 Holdings (%)

NVIDIA Corp 12.71 Apple Inc (AAPL) 11.56 Alphabet Inc (GOOG) 8.70 Microsoft Corp (MSFT) 7.19 Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) 6.49 Mastercard Inc (MA) 3.35 Meta Platforms Inc (META) 2.95 Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) 2.72 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) 2.33 Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) 2.28 Click to enlarge

As of 6/30/2024 The holdings listed should not be considered recommendations to purchase or sell a particular security. Equity holdings are grouped to include common shares, depository receipts, rights and warrants issued by the same company. Fund holdings subject to change. Click to enlarge

Data presented reflects past performance. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may be higher or lower than the performance shown. To obtain performance data current to the most recent month end, please visit www.americancentury.com/performance. Investment return and share value will fluctuate, and redemption value may be more or less than original cost. Data assumes reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. Returns for periods less than one year are not annualized. For information about other share classes available, please consult the prospectus. There is no guarantee that the investment objectives will be met. Dividends and yields represent past performance and there is no guarantee that they will continue to be paid. You should consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before you invest. The fund's prospectus or summary prospectus, which can be obtained at American Century Investments® Home, contains this and other information about the fund, and should be read carefully before investing. The opinions expressed are those of the portfolio investment team and are no guarantee of the future performance of any American Century Investments portfolio. Statements regarding specific holdings represent personal views and compensation has not been received in connection with such views. This information is for an educational purpose only and is not intended to serve as investment advice. The information is not intended as a personalized recommendation or fiduciary advice and should not be relied upon for investment, accounting, legal or tax advice. The Russell 1000® Index measures the performance of the 1,000 largest companies in the Russell 3000® Index (the 3,000 largest publicly traded U.S. companies based on total market capitalization). The Russell 1000® Growth Index measures the performance of those Russell 1000® companies with higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth values. Created by Frank Russell Company, indices are not investment products available for purchase. Click to enlarge

