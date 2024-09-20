Joby Aviation: Commercial Launch Around The Corner

Sep. 20, 2024 10:01 AM ETJoby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) Stock
Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader
(6min)

Summary

  • Joby Aviation is nearing a major aircraft order with Virgin Atlantic, bolstering its potential for a significant order book heading into a 2025 launch.
  • The company is progressing toward FAA certification, with plans to produce up to 500 aircraft annually for air taxi services and sales.
  • The stock remains appealing at around $5, with significant upside potential as the company advances toward commercial operations.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Out Fox The Street. Learn More »

air taxi, seat taxi with an engine from the airplane

3dfoto/iStock via Getty Images

Every day, Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) gets closer and closer to the launch of viable commercial operations. The urban air mobility company is apparently on the verge of another major aircraft order while the stock

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in undervalued stocks mispriced by the market to start September, consider joining Out Fox The Street.

The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial.

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
49.18K Followers

Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in JOBY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JOBY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JOBY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JOBY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News