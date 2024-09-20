Momentum Is Driving Corning Stock Higher

Summary

  • Corning's EPS is expected to meet or exceed quarters going back to 2022. The stock has Momentum driven by strong results and positive guidance.
  • Corning stock rates a speculative Buy, but the risks might make retail value investors skittish.
  • Corning's leadership in material sciences and AI-driven advancements position it well for future growth, but R&D spending needs careful management and consistent growth.
  • Long-term potential is strong, with management targeting higher margins and sales growth, but retail investors should be cautious of current valuation metrics and dividend stability.

Overview

In our opinion, Corning Incorporated's (NYSE:GLW) EPS, beginning October 22,'24, will meet or exceed the EPS reported in any quarters since Q3 '22. The upturn in momentum began in the last quarter, Q2 '24

I write for retail value investors who cannot afford to lose money but sometimes like to take a risk. I speak for free to community and school groups. I was teaching business, social/political activism, and Middle East politics to international university students in Tel Aviv b4 the pandemic hit. A college in Jerusalem hired me to teach business and American Politics beginning in the fall of 2023. I consult with startups and mid-level companies. I co-manage Goldmeier Investments LLC with my son Daniel. I founded the Sappanos Decorating Centers, Chicago, with more than 70 employees and real estate holdings in excess of $15m. I am a former Research and Teaching Fellow at Harvard and Assoc. Prof Tufts Medical School.

