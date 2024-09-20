Momentum Is Driving Corning Stock Higher
Summary
- Corning's EPS is expected to meet or exceed quarters going back to 2022. The stock has Momentum driven by strong results and positive guidance.
- Corning stock rates a speculative Buy, but the risks might make retail value investors skittish.
- Corning's leadership in material sciences and AI-driven advancements position it well for future growth, but R&D spending needs careful management and consistent growth.
- Long-term potential is strong, with management targeting higher margins and sales growth, but retail investors should be cautious of current valuation metrics and dividend stability.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.