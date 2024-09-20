We have all witnessed with awe the meteoric rise of Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) which was well-positioned in the data center GPU sector just when ChatGPT and other AI language models took off and required big investments in new
AMD: A Better Investment Than Nvidia
Summary
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s MI300 accelerator is driving explosive data center sales growth, narrowing the gap with Nvidia and promising significant profit surges in the coming quarters.
- AMD's data center sales grew 115% YoY in 2Q24, with the MI300 accelerator and EPYC server CPUs as key growth catalysts.
- AMD is projected to grow profits 50% faster than Nvidia next year, making it a potentially better value investment at a lower profit multiple.
- The ongoing scaling of MI300 accelerators positions AMD for substantial sales and operating income growth, potentially making it a strong outperformer.
