Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Returns 2Q24 (Cumulative) YTD (Cumulative) 1 Yr (Cumulative) 3 Yr (Annualized) 5 Yr (Annualized) 10 Yr (Annualized) Since Inception (02/29/00) Class I Shares -1.92 6.48 12.11 1.27 12.10 8.64 8.27 Class T Shares -1.92 6.45 12.03 1.15 11.95 8.49 8.18 Class N Shares -1.85 6.57 12.27 1.38 12.21 8.67 8.25 Class A Shares @ NAV -1.93 6.35 11.86 1.02 11.80 8.35 8.04 Class A Shares @ MOP -7.57 0.24 5.43 -0.95 10.49 7.71 7.77 S&P 500® Index 4.28 15.29 24.56 10.01 15.04 12.86 7.87

Returns quoted are past performance and do not guarantee future results; current performance may be lower or higher. Investment returns and principal value will vary; there may be a gain or loss when shares are sold. For the most recent month-end performance call 800.668.0434 or visit Products - US Advisor. Maximum Offering Price (MOP) returns include the maximum sales charge of 5.75%. Net Asset Value (NAV) returns exclude this charge, which would have reduced returns.

Class I: Gross 0.73, Net 0.73 Class T: Gross 0.87, Net 0.87 Class N: Gross 0.62, Net 0.62 Class A: Gross 0.99, Net 0.99

Net expense ratios reflect the expense waiver, if any, contractually agreed to for a one-year period commencing on January 26, 2024. This contractual waiver may be terminated or modified only at the discretion of the Board of Trustees. Not all Funds and Share classes may be available. Please consult your financial professional.

Following a very strong first quarter, the S&P 500 Index continued gains and returned 4.28% in the second quarter.

The advance was relatively narrow, driven by mega-cap technology stocks with artificial intelligence exposure. Six of the 11 sectors in the S&P 500 Index posted negative returns, and market breadth was negative, with 199 stocks in the index up and 304 down. The S&P Equal Weight Index returned -2.63% during the quarter.

Inflation moderated but remained above central bank target levels. This led to uncertainty over the timing of potential Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts. However, the 10-year Treasury bond yield retreated off April highs, as investors grew more hopeful that slower economic growth and easing core inflation could lead the Fed to cut interest rates in the coming months.

First quarter earnings and guidance for the second quarter were broadly solid and supportive of market gains.

While economic news was generally positive, there were signs that higher living costs were putting a strain on consumer spending.

Enterprise software company Oracle was a top contributor to relative performance. The company reported revenue and bottom line metrics that were in line to slightly below consensus; however, it also reported record bookings for new business. This accelerating revenue growth outlook is being driven by AI cloud infrastructure deals and boosted sentiment in the stock.

Howmet Aerospace, a manufacturer of specialized aircraft components, was another top contributor to relative performance. The stock experienced a notable performance boost after beating first quarter earnings expectations and raising full-year guidance. The company benefited from a resurgence in air travel, pushing commercial aerospace sales up by 23%. Despite the potential sales impact from Boeing's 737 MAX production challenges, the extended operation of existing airline fleets could lead to heightened demand for spare parts, offsetting concerns.

Teleflex, a medical device company, was among the top relative detractors. The stock underperformed in the quarter despite reporting earnings results that were in line with estimates. In a period of very high levels of medical utilization post-Covid 19 for many companies, Teleflex’s results, particularly from its key product, UroLift, have been underwhelming. Also weighing on the stock is conservative 2024 guidance due to the impact of recent acquisitions on the business. We remain attracted to the company from a valuation standpoint, as we believe its longer-term growth prospects are undervalued by the market; however, we are monitoring the company’s capital allocation decisions to include further M&A and/or share repurchases.

Workday, another detractor, develops and sells subscription-based enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. The stock declined after the company reduced full-year guidance for subscription revenue growth. The company closed fewer deals than expected in the first quarter, while its revenues per deal declined as corporate customers reduced head count. On a positive note, Workday reported better-than-anticipated margins in the first quarter and announced plans to launch an AI-powered marketplace. We continue to monitor the challenging software spending environment as companies shift their IT budgets toward AI rather than software.

The economy continues to demonstrate resilience despite recession anxieties of the past two years. The Fed’s shift toward a less hawkish monetary stance, combined with continued secular growth trends in AI, has created a positive environment for risk assets.

The top-heavy, narrow market leadership from 2023 has carried over into 2024 as the “Magnificent Seven” stocks have led the S&P 500’s rally of 15.3% this year. Excluding those seven stocks, the gain was only 6.3%. 1 The second quarter saw the third-largest quarterly outperformance differential (6.9%) between the market-cap-weighted and the equal-weighted S&P 500 Index since 1989.2

Looking ahead, we see the potential for a broadening of market leadership into other sectors based on the earnings outlook. Consensus forecasts expect profits to reaccelerate for non-Magnificent Seven companies over the remainder of year, while growth rates for Magnificent Seven stocks may decelerate given their tough comparisons. This could narrow the earnings growth gap between the market segments and serve as a catalyst for a wider range of performance.

Such diversification in performance could benefit our strategy, as our distinct portfolio provides diverse return drivers across segments, sizes, and styles. Meanwhile, we are finding new opportunities in overlooked areas and remain optimistic about the quality of the individual stocks we own in non-tech sectors, like healthcare, despite lagging performance in this risk-on environment.

We would also anticipate small- and mid-cap stocks, as well as companies with financial leverage, to perform relatively well as more accommodative monetary policy takes hold. Funding costs have declined, and companies are regaining access to capital markets to address looming debt maturities over the next couple years.

Although the market remains constructive for risk assets, we are aware that investor positioning has become more bullish and crowded in certain segments of the market. Additionally, retail activity remains elevated. This sharply contrasts with positioning six months ago, when high investor cash levels were supportive of future market returns.

Overall, we believe our portfolio is well positioned to provide diversified equity exposure that stands apart from the market. The S&P 500’s heavy concentration, with the top seven stocks now comprising roughly 30% of the index, underscores the value of our strategy in capturing diverse investment opportunities.

Top Contributors (%) Average Weight Relative Contribution Top Detractors (%) Average Weight Relative Contribution Ast Spacemobile Inc (ASTS) 0.31 0.50 Workday Inc (WDAY) 2.72 -0.67 Globus Med Inc (GMED) 1.74 0.35 The Beauty Health Compa (SKIN) 0.69 -0.64 Oracle Corp (ORCL) 3.68 0.32 Teleflex Inc (TFX) 4.86 -0.60 Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) 2.79 0.26 Caesars Entertainment I (CZR) 4.62 -0.59 Lantheus Hldgs Inc (LNTH) 1.02 0.22 Chart Inds Inc (GTLS) 2.81 -0.52

The holdings identified in this table, in compliance with Janus Henderson policy, do not represent all of the securities purchased, held or sold during the period. To obtain a list showing every holding as a percentage of the portfolio at the end of the most recent publicly available disclosure period, contact 800.668.0434 or visit Products - US Advisor. Relative contribution reflects how the portfolio's holdings impacted return relative to the benchmark. Cash and securities not held in the portfolio are not shown.