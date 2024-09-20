Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Global Life Sciences Fund Performance - USD (%) (as of 06/30/24)
|
Cumulative
|
Annualized
|
Returns
|
2Q24
|
YTD
|
1 Yr
|
3 Yr
|
5 Yr
|
10 Yr
|
Since Inception
(12/31/98)
|
Class I Shares (MUTF:JFNIX)
|
1.95
|
10.68
|
15.17
|
5.90
|
11.55
|
11.24
|
11.55
|
Class T Shares (MUTF:JAGLX)
|
1.90
|
10.59
|
15.01
|
5.75
|
11.39
|
11.09
|
11.46
|
Class N Shares (MUTF:JFNNX)
|
1.96
|
10.73
|
15.27
|
5.99
|
11.65
|
11.25
|
11.52
|
Class A Shares (MUTF:JFNAX) @ NAV
|
1.88
|
10.56
|
14.91
|
5.66
|
11.31
|
10.99
|
11.33
|
Class A Shares @ MOP
|
-3.97
|
4.20
|
8.30
|
3.60
|
10.00
|
10.34
|
11.08
|
MSCI World Health Care Index SM
|
0.48
|
7.99
|
11.17
|
4.92
|
10.10
|
8.73
|
6.91
|
4.28
|
15.29
|
24.56
|
10.01
|
15.04
|
12.86
|
8.01
|
Returns quoted are past performance and do not guarantee future results; current performance may be lower or higher. Investment returns and principal value will vary; there may be a gain or loss when shares are sold. For the most recent month-end performance call 800.668.0434 or visit Products - US Advisor.
Maximum Offering Price (MOP) returns include the maximum sales charge of 5.75%. Net Asset Value (NAV) returns exclude this charge, which would have reduced returns.
Expense Ratios (% as of most recent prospectus)
Class I: Gross 0.77, Net 0.77 Class T: Gross 0.92, Net 0.92 Class N: Gross 0.67, Net 0.67 Class A: Gross 0.98, Net 0.98
Not all Funds and Share classes may be available. Please consult your financial professional.
Investment environment
Healthcare stocks finished positive for the quarter but underperformed the broader equity market. Pharmaceuticals led the sector, thanks in part to growing demand for GLP-1 obesity and diabetes drugs. Positive clinical trial readouts in large markets, such as oncology, were another tailwind. Biotechnology stocks also gained. Although merger and acquisition (M&A) activity slowed, deals continued in growth areas such as radiopharmaceuticals, including Novartis' (NVS) acquisition of Mariana Oncology. The medical device/technology subsectors lagged on concerns that pent-up demand from COVID-19 could wane in the second half of 2024. Some firms also lowered sales guidance.
Portfolio review
For the second quarter in a row, Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) was a top contributor. We have been long-term holders of the company, a leader in the field of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Last year, Sarepta received accelerated approval for its breakthrough gene therapy, Elevidys, but the drug was limited to 4- and 5-year-olds who could walk. In June, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded approval to all DMD patients aged 4 and older. DMD is a severe type of muscular dystrophy that leads to rapid muscle weakness; patients often end up in wheelchairs in their teens and have a life expectancy in their 20s. Given the high unmet need and the expanded label, Elevidys should see rapidly accelerating sales in the coming months.
Insmed (INSM) was another top contributor. During the quarter, the company reported positive phase 3 results for brensocatib for bronchiectasis, a lung disease affecting one million individuals globally (with millions more likely undiagnosed). Bronchiectasis causes the airways to become widened and thickened from inflammation, leading to respiratory infections and chronic cough. With no approved treatments for the condition, we believe brensocatib has blockbuster potential (annual sales of $1 billion or more).
Other holdings weighed on performance, including Biohaven (BHVN). The stock declined after the company reported phase 1 data for BHV-1300, an experimental protein degrader to treat immune-related disorders. Although the drug delivered positive results - reducing autoantibody IgG levels with no severe side effects - the early data fell short of expectations. We think investors set their sights too high for this dose- ranging study. More importantly, BHV-1300's clean safety profile is encouraging for Biohaven's broader MoDE platform (molecular degraders of extracellular proteins), which could potentially treat a variety of autoimmune diseases.
Another detractor was 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT). The firm is developing a range of gene therapies that use a platform of customized delivery vehicles (vectors) to shuttle genes into appropriate cells. However, after rallying earlier in the year, the stock pulled back after 4D reported inconclusive data for its drug aimed at cystic fibrosis lung disease. 4D's pipeline also includes a program for retinal disease, which is being closely watched for safety and durability (i.e., reducing the need for eye injections) as trials expand to a broader patient population.
Manager outlook
Although healthcare has trailed the AI-driven rally of the broader equity market so far in 2024, the sector still delivered solid gains in the first half of the year. New product launches, attractive valuations, ongoing innovation, and strong demand for medical care have helped lift stocks. But returns have also been uneven, underscoring that fundamentals matter in healthcare.
In pharmaceuticals, for example, sales of GLP-1s are now annualizing more than $40 billion and growing over 30% per year, benefiting the leading makers of these novel weight- loss and diabetes medicines. However, other pharma companies face headwinds from patent expirations and lackluster R&D pipelines. In medical devices, some stocks have enjoyed double-digit gains this year thanks to innovation in areas such as robotic surgery and atrial fibrillation therapy. But those lacking new products have lagged due to concerns that a surge in demand for routine medical care post-COVID could be peaking.
It is a good reminder that healthcare can experience wide dispersions of returns and why we believe a selective approach is warranted to best capitalize on the sector's long- term growth opportunities. In our portfolio, we remain overweight small- and mid-cap biotechs with newly launching products or late-stage pipelines. These companies increasingly stand out for their ability to raise capital and become acquisition targets, especially in exciting growth areas such as antibody-drug conjugates, radiopharmaceuticals, and cell and gene therapies. We also favor pharma companies with improving visibility around their R&D pipelines and medical device makers with new product launches.
At the same time, healthcare continues to offer defensive qualities that could appeal to investors should tight financial conditions cause the economy to slow in the months ahead. As such, we favor biopharma companies with strong balance sheets, as well as health insurers. The managed care industry has underperformed this year on rising costs, but that could change if medical utilization moderates, as some data indicate. Insurers can also reprice services annually, which we think adds to their long-term outlook.
In summary, we believe healthcare offers long-term growth potential from innovation in biopharma and medical devices, along with the ability to weather an uncertain economic outlook through attractive valuations and defensive characteristics - a winning combination, in our view.
Portfolio
|
Top Contributors (%)
|
Average Weight
|
Relative Contribution
|
Top Detractors (%)
|
Average Weight
|
Relative Contribution
|
Sarepta Therapeutics In
|
1.81
|
0.36
|
Biohaven Ltd
|
0.87
|
-0.43
|
Insmed Inc
|
0.32
|
0.35
|
4d Molecular Therapeuti
|
0.50
|
-0.21
|
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
|
0.66
|
0.31
|
89bio Inc (ETNB)
|
0.52
|
-0.21
|
United Therapeutics (UTHR)
|
0.93
|
0.25
|
Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)
|
0.90
|
-0.16
|
Globus Med Inc (GMED)
|
1.00
|
0.24
|
Ascendis Pharma A S (ASND)
|
1.31
|
-0.15
|
The holdings identified in this table, in compliance with Janus Henderson policy, do not represent all of the securities purchased, held or sold during the period. To obtain a list showing every holding as a percentage of the portfolio at the end of the most recent publicly available disclosure period, contact 800.668.0434 or visit Products - US Advisor.
Relative contribution reflects how the portfolio's holdings impacted return relative to the benchmark. Cash and securities not held in the portfolio are not shown.
|
Top Holdings (%)
|
Fund
|
Eli Lilly & Co (LLY)
|
9.37
|
UnitedHealth Group Inc
|
6.15
|
Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
|
5.96
|
AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
|
3.78
|
AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
|
3.69
|
Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
|
3.29
|
Amgen Inc (AMGN)
|
3.11
|
Sanofi SA (SNY)
|
2.46
|
Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
|
2.43
|
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
|
2.36
|
Total
|
42.60
|
