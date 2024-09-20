Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has shown decent performance results during the second quarter of the year. Since then, the share price has slightly declined by 5%, which could be an interesting entry point for a long position
Textron: The Share Price Hasn't Reached Cruising Altitude, Maintain Buy
Summary
- Textron's Aviation and Bell segments achieved decent revenue growth, up by 10% and 13% YoY, respectively, despite ongoing supply chain delays.
- Nonetheless, revenue in the industrial segment fell by 11%, with profit dropping nearly 47% YoY in this segment. Weak demand in automotive and consumer goods is likely to persist.
- Key risks include reliance on US government contracts and ongoing development costs in the eAviation segment.
- Despite headwinds and lack of insider buying, Textron's strong growth, with several milestones achieved during the second quarter and good fundamentals, led to my buy rating.
