Comcast: Negative Sentiment Will Lead To Underperformance (Rating Downgrade)

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
2.62K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • I am downgrading Comcast Corporation stock to a hold rating due to negative sentiment, declining revenues, and customer losses, despite stable GAAP margins and adjusted EBITDA growth.
  • Comcast's significant debt, lack of top-line growth, and customer attrition in broadband and business segments are major concerns impacting its stock performance.
  • The company's streaming platform Peacock shows decent revenue growth but remains unprofitable, further weighing on Comcast's overall outlook.
  • While Comcast's fundamentals are strong, poor customer service and increasing debt hinder its potential to outperform the broader market.

Comcast xfinity

RiverNorthPhotography

Introduction

My thoughts on Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) recently changed, mainly because of the sentiment surrounding the company. I will outline the reasons I think this negative sentiment will lead to underperformance, and therefore, I believe there could be better places to

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
2.62K Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CMCSA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CMCSA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CMCSA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News