ITA's Valuation Is Elevated As Its Secular Growth Trend Has Been Priced In
Summary
- The iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF offers exposure to US aerospace and defense companies, with a focus on large-cap stocks and growth investments.
- The ITA ETF benefits from global military spending trends, particularly NATO's increased defense budgets, despite US fiscal constraints and budgetary pressures.
- Valuations for ITA are stretched due to recent gains, making it less attractive compared to peers like XAR and PPA with lower Boeing exposure.
- Given the current valuation and budgetary constraints, I rate ITA as a Hold, preferring XAR or PPA for new positions in the sector.
