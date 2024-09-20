Janus Henderson Multi-Sector Income Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

alfexe

Performance - USD (%)

Returns 2Q24 (Cumulative) YTD (Cumulative) 1 Yr (Cumulative) 3 Yr (Annualized) 5 Yr (Annualized) 10 Yr (Annualized) Since Inception (02/28/14) Class I Shares 1.17 2.69 8.26 0.03 2.43 3.56 3.73 Class T Shares 1.13 2.62 8.11 -0.11 2.28 3.39 3.55 Class N Shares 1.19 2.74 8.36 0.13 2.52 3.62 3.79 Class A Shares @ NAV 1.11 2.58 8.03 -0.18 2.21 3.31 3.48 Class A Shares @ MOP -3.69 -2.29 2.90 -1.79 1.22 2.81 3.00 Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index 0.07 -0.71 2.63 -3.02 -0.23 1.35 1.48 Click to enlarge

Returns quoted are past performance and do not guarantee future results; current performance may be lower or higher. Investment returns and principal value will vary; there may be a gain or loss when shares are sold. For the most recent month-end performance call 800.668.0434 or visit Products - US Advisor. Maximum Offering Price (MOP) returns include the maximum sales charge of 4.75%. Net Asset Value (NAV) returns exclude this charge, which would have reduced returns. Click to enlarge

Expense Ratios (% as of most recent prospectus)

Class I: Gross 0.72, Net 0.72 Class T: Gross 0.86, Net 0.86 Class N: Gross 0.62, Net 0.62 Class A: Gross 0.93, Net 0.93 Click to enlarge

Net expense ratios reflect the expense waiver, if any, contractually agreed to for at least a one-year period commencing on October 27, 2023. This contractual waiver may be terminated or modified only at the discretion of the Board of Trustees. Not all Funds and Share classes may be available. Please consult your financial professional. Click to enlarge

Investment environment

The U.S. fixed income market registered a slight quarterly gain, with the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index returning 0.07%. High yield outperformed investment-grade corporates and Treasuries.

A couple of sticky inflation prints and continued economic resilience drove yields higher early in the quarter, as investors were forced to reconsider the expected pace of rate cuts forecasted for 2024. In the first half of the quarter, yields retraced their earlier losses as inflation returned to its downward trend, while the Fed continued to project at least one rate cut for 2024.

Jobs growth remained robust during the quarter, although the unemployment rate rose to 4% in May – a sign that the economy is cooling.

The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury ended the quarter at 4.40% relative to 4.20% at the end of March. Corporate investment-grade credit spreads widened slightly to 94 basis points (bps), while high-yield credit spreads widened to 309 bps, a 10 bps increase.

Portfolio review

The main driver of outperformance was our overweight to credit spread risk. This overweight reflects the continued attractiveness of securitized spreads and the higher probability of a soft landing. Economic data continues to be strong and supports our base case of a soft landing, but we acknowledge that we have yet to fully realize the effects of one of the most aggressive Fed hiking cycles on record.

Our strategic overweight allocations to high-yield corporates and bank loans were two key contributors during the quarter. Corporate spreads remain near their historical tight levels despite widening slightly – a sign that the corporate credit market has firmly embraced the soft landing. High yield outperformed investment-grade corporates and Treasuries on the back of strong fundamentals and favorable demand-supply dynamics. We increased our exposure to bank loans as they offer attractive value relative to corporates, while the strong economic backdrop continues to support a favorable outlook for the sector.

We have maintained our allocation to emerging market debt, as we believe it is trading cheap relative to corporate credit, while many developing economies are ahead of the Fed in their rate-easing cycles. We are focused on a diversified group of what we believe are the best ideas from our EM team that reflect countries with improving fundamentals and ratings potential. We are also concentrated in the below-investment-grade portion of the EM index.

With respect to yield curve positioning, we entered the period with a duration underweight, which contributed as rates rose during the quarter. Our rates positioning continues to balance a more accommodative Fed, improving rate-spread correlations, and a lower probability of a recession.

In our view, the portfolio is well balanced and positioned to outperform under multiple economic scenarios. If the economy enters a recession, we expect our defensive duration position to counter any spread widening, while our spread risk exposure is predominantly in securitized sectors where spread levels better reflect economic risks. On the other hand, if the soft landing continues to unfold, we expect securitized spreads would narrow meaningfully and result in outperformance versus corporate-heavy benchmarks and peers. We consider the hard and soft landing to be the two most likely scenarios, but in the less likely event that we see a resurgence in inflation and a rise in rates, we believe the portfolio’s high distribution yield should help soften any price effects from rising yields, while our underweight to corporate debt should be a net positive, as we would expect corporate spreads to widen meaningfully in this scenario.

Manager outlook

As we look toward the latter half of 2024, market participants are grappling with questions of when and by how much the Fed will cut rates. The central bank remains committed to its data-dependent stance, and as a result, rates markets continue to fluctuate with each relevant data release. Presently, expectations are for one to two rate cuts in 2024.

While economic growth, jobs growth, and corporate earnings have been robust, we are starting to see some softening in the economy and the labor market. We do not believe this is cause for investor concern. Rather, we see the slowing of the economy as the key to bringing inflation back to target, ultimately unlocking rate cuts. Simply put, the economy appears to be slowly slowing but not stalling.

We still believe we are at the beginning of a Fed rate-cutting cycle, and while the start date and cadence may be open questions, the fact that the Fed is shifting cycles is positive for fixed income markets in the long run.

We acknowledge that corporate valuations remain elevated, but the favorable macroeconomic environment, coupled with strong technicals and fundamentals, continues to support these valuation levels. We are closely monitoring valuations in light of the economic landscape and are ready to adjust as required should conditions change. Additionally, we are finding attractive opportunities in the primary issue market and in securitized sectors, which look cheap versus corporates on a relative value basis.

Overall, we favor an overweight to credit spread risk, as corporates and consumers remain largely resilient, and the Fed readies itself for rate cuts. We expect that the recent strong demand for the fixed income asset class could continue and potentially accelerate, once the Fed starts cutting rates, as investors aim to lock in attractive yields and benefit from the diversification that bonds may bring to multi-asset portfolios.

In our view, the strategy is well positioned for continued strong absolute and risk-adjusted returns in 2024 due to our distribution yield in the high single digits, our conservative duration position at the short end of the curve, and the potential for spreads to tighten further within securitized sectors.

Portfolio