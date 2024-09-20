Janus Henderson Global Technology And Innovation Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

ipopba

Global Technology and Innovation Fund Performance - USD (%) (as of 06/30/24)

Cumulative Annualized Returns 2Q24 YTD 1 Yr 3 Yr 5 Yr 10 Yr Since Inception (12/31/98) Class I Shares (MUTF:JATIX) 9.27 27.57 42.66 8.47 20.17 19.22 11.52 Class T Shares (MUTF:JAGTX) 9.23 27.47 42.45 8.31 19.99 19.04 11.42 Class N Shares (MUTF:JATNX) 9.30 27.61 42.78 8.56 20.27 19.25 11.50 Class A Shares (MUTF:JATAX) @ NAV 9.20 27.43 42.31 8.21 19.89 18.92 11.29 Class A Shares @ MOP 2.92 20.10 34.13 6.10 18.49 18.22 11.03 S&P 500® Index (SP500, SPX) 4.28 15.29 24.56 10.01 15.04 12.86 8.01 MSCI All Country World Information Technology Index SM 11.38 24.80 37.68 13.72 23.13 19.24 9.04 Click to enlarge

Returns quoted are past performance and do not guarantee future results; current performance may be lower or higher. Investment returns and principal value will vary; there may be a gain or loss when shares are sold. For the most recent month-end performance call 800.668.0434 or visit Products - US Advisor. Maximum Offering Price (MOP) returns include the maximum sales charge of 5.75%. Net Asset Value (NAV) returns exclude this charge, which would have reduced returns. High absolute short-term performance is not typical and may not be achieved in the future. Such results should not be the sole basis for evaluating material facts in making an investment decision. Expense Ratios (% as of most recent prospectus) Class I: Gross 0.76, Net 0.76 Class T: Gross 0.92, Net 0.92 Class N: Gross 0.67, Net 0.67 Class A: Gross 1.00, Net 1.00 Net expense ratios reflect the expense waiver, if any, contractually agreed to for a one-year period commencing on January 26, 2024. This contractual waiver may be terminated or modified only at the discretion of the Board of Trustees. Not all Funds and Share classes may be available. Please consult your financial professional. Returns quoted are past performance and do not guarantee future results; current performance may be lower or higher. Investment returns and principal value will vary; there may be a gain or loss when shares are sold. For the most recent month-end performance call 800.668.0434 or visit Products - US Advisor. Click to enlarge

Investment environment

The global technology sector generated strong returns in the period, far outpacing broader equities. Companies associated with the AI theme were among the strongest performers, while results for software companies were mixed. Investors were mindful of the sector's narrowness - with a handful of mega-cap names responsible for much of the period's returns - but these companies have continued to deliver growth rates well in excess of the broader market.

Portfolio review

The quarter saw a continuation of the trends that shaped tech's early year trajectory, namely the dominance of the AI theme. Companies linked to the buildout of AI infrastructure, along with semiconductor equipment manufacturers, have powered markets in recent quarters as platforms seek access to the foundational blocks of this transformative technology.

Results for software companies were bifurcated. While a few stocks performed well, much of the sector faced headwinds partly associated with AI. Funding for the AI theme must come from somewhere, and with software hitting a cyclical air pocket as the global economy slows, these names were seen as a source of capital available for reallocation. Furthermore, much remains to be seen about how different software companies will integrate AI into their products and whether these advancements will ultimately be accretive or a competitive threat.

AI loomed large over the period's individual contributors and detractors. Apple, for example, swung from being a potential AI loser to AI winner in the days following its annual developers conference. The company announced Apple Intelligence, an AI platform that is intended to execute smaller tasks on its devices while leveraging cloud-based large language models for others. Investors welcomed this initiative, viewing it as potentially reinforcing Apple's position as a gatekeeper to an increasingly AI-enabled internet. The iPhone maker detracted from relative performance, as we maintain an underweight in the name given its considerable size in the benchmark.

Chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) detracted for similar reasons. The company's graphics processing units (GPUs) have become the most sought-after ingredient for so-called hyperscalers and other platforms as they seek to expand AI capacity. While the company's order book remains filled well into 2025, we are interested in seeing how growth will be impacted once the AI's "training" phase begins to mature and models move toward "inference." Although that transition could lead to fewer orders, we doubt that a slowdown in demand could emerge from the current crop of competitors given Nvidia's head start in these complex chips.

Perhaps paradoxically, out-of-benchmark META detracted because of its focus on AI. In the Facebook parent's end-of- year earnings call, management presented an aggressive capital expenditure (CapeEx) program aimed at further integrating AI into its services. In the company's first-quarter earnings call, Meta further raised its CapEx budget, causing some investors to question whether the scale of this initiative was too ambitious.

With respect to contributors, similar to Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOG,GOOGL) parent Alphabet transitioned from AI loser to a more favorable trajectory. After the company's poorly received launch of its AI platform, Gemini, improvements were made with results gaining more favorable reviews. And while Alphabet likely remains behind other AI platforms, its massive presence in search and other internet functionality is likely a solid foundation for training its platforms.

Two other contributors were Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) and KLA Corp. (KLAC) Both are considered integral players in AI deployment within the semiconductor space. TSMC is the world's leading outsourced chipmaker, and capital equipment maker KLA is viewed as a beneficiary of the demand for leading-edge chips, many of which require the company's process and controls services for production.

Manager outlook

Tech generally, and AI specifically, continue to be the story in markets in 2024, even eclipsing the parlor game of guessing central bank policy. Many have pointed to the risks inherent in a narrow market and made countless predictions that the rally could widen. We also suspect this could be the case as the productivity gains born by AI permeate through the global economy, but that will likely take time to play out.

Instead, we hold the slightly contrarian view that this narrowness could continue. The reason is that the AI transition is dependent on a handful of companies whose sophisticated technology or substantial AI platforms represent high competitive moats. Tech is unique in that as companies get larger, growth rates can increase. This is all the truer in the AI era as big - and bigger - data create more powerful models, and network effects and power laws take hold.

We also field questions on valuations of companies tied to the AI theme. Are we in a bubble? Our answer is no. The dot-com era during the advent of the internet was a bubble, with many internet and internet infrastructure companies fetching price-earnings ratios in the triple digits. In contrast, most of today's tech mega-caps trade at valuations less than a third of those. Furthermore, relative to these companies' impressive growth rates, an argument can be made that they are cheap.

Driving home the latter point is the role marginal costs play as AI platforms expand their business. With infrastructure in place and many of these companies at scale globally, incremental revenue has the potential to fall straight into free cash flow. This resilience provides management teams with the ability to further invest or return capital to shareholders. The upshot, in our view, is that the companies most essential to the AI rollout possess some of the most powerful business models we've ever seen.

Portfolio

Top Contributors (%) Average Weight Relative Contribution Top Detractors (%) Average Weight Relative Contribution Salesforce Inc (CRM) 0.08 0.54 Apple Inc 4.72 -1.30 Microsoft Corp (MSFT) 10.58 0.37 Costar Group Inc (CSGP) 1.83 -0.74 Alphabet Inc. 3.87 0.23 Nvidia Corp 11.36 -0.64 Taiwan Semiconductor Ma 5.60 0.23 Mastercard Inc (MA) 2.47 -0.53 Kla Corp 2.36 0.11 Meta Platforms Inc 5.61 -0.46 Click to enlarge

The holdings identified in this table, in compliance with Janus Henderson policy, do not represent all of the securities purchased, held or sold during the period. To obtain a list showing every holding as a percentage of the portfolio at the end of the most recent publicly available disclosure period, contact 800.668.0434 or visit Products - US Advisor. Relative contribution reflects how the portfolio's holdings impacted return relative to the benchmark. Cash and securities not held in the portfolio are not shown. Click to enlarge

Top Holdings (%) Fund Nvidia Corp 12.47 Microsoft Corp 10.39 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 5.99 Apple Inc 4.98 Meta Platforms Inc 4.94 ASML Holding NV (ASML) 4.33 Alphabet Inc 4.32 Constellation Software Inc/Canada (OTCPK:CNSWF) 2.99 Oracle Corp (ORCL) 2.36 Analog Devices Inc (ADI) 2.34 Total 55.11 Click to enlarge

Definitions Price-to-Earnings (P/E) Ratio measures share price compared to earnings per share for a stock or stocks in a portfolio. Free cash flow ('FCF') yield is a financial ratio that measures how much cash flow a company has in case of its liquidation or other obligations by comparing the free cash flow per share with the market price per share and indicates the level of cash flow the company will earn against its share market value. Please consider the charges, risks, expenses and investment objectives carefully before investing. For a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this and other information, please call Janus Henderson at 800.668.0434 or download the file from Products - US Advisor. Read it carefully before you invest or send money. Performance for Class A and I Shares that includes periods prior to 7/6/09 reflects the performance of one or more share classes of the Fund or a predecessor fund, adjusted, where applicable and permitted, for differing fees and expenses. See the Fund's prospectus for further details. Returns include reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. Discussion is based on the performance of Class I Shares. The opinions are as of 06/30/24, are subject to change and may not reflect the views of others in the organization. Janus Henderson may have a business relationship with certain entities discussed. The comments should not be construed as a recommendation of individual holdings or market sectors, but as an illustration of broader themes. Holdings are subject to change without notice. For equity portfolios, relative contribution compares the performance of a security in the portfolio to the benchmark's total return, factoring in the difference in weight of that security in the benchmark. Returns are calculated using daily returns and previous day ending weights rolled up by ticker, gross of advisory fees, may exclude certain derivatives and does not represent actual performance. There is no assurance the stated objective(s) will be met. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal and fluctuation of value. Foreign securities are subject to additional risks including currency fluctuations, political and economic uncertainty, increased volatility, lower liquidity and differing financial and information reporting standards, all of which are magnified in emerging markets. Concentrated investments in a single sector, industry or region will be more susceptible to factors affecting that group and may be more volatile than less concentrated investments or the market as a whole. Smaller capitalization securities may be less stable and more susceptible to adverse developments, and may be more volatile and less liquid than larger capitalization securities. Growth stocks are subject to increased risk of loss and price volatility and may not realize their perceived growth potential. Initial Public Offerings (IPOS) are highly speculative investments and may be subject to lower liquidity and greater volatility. Special risks associated with IPOs include limited operating history, unseasoned trading, high turnover and non-repeatable performance. Technology industries can be significantly affected by obsolescence of existing technology, short product cycles, falling prices and profits, competition from new market entrants, and general economic conditions. A concentrated investment in a single industry could be more volatile than the performance of less concentrated investments and the market as a whole. Actively managed investment portfolios are subject to the risk that the investment strategies and research process employed may fail to produce the intended results. Accordingly, a portfolio may underperform its benchmark index or other investment products with similar investment objectives. S&P 500® Index reflects U.S. large-cap equity performance and represents broad U.S. equity market performance. MSCI All Country World Information Technology Index℠ reflects the performance of information technology stocks from developed and emerging markets. Index performance does not reflect the expenses of managing a portfolio as an index is unmanaged and not available for direct investment. Mutual funds distributed by Janus Henderson Distributors US LLC. Janus Henderson is a trademark of Janus Henderson Group plc or one of its subsidiaries. © Janus Henderson Group plc. Click to enlarge

