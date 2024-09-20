Unum Group Is Not Attractive Enough For Long-Term Investors

Sep. 20, 2024 12:22 PM ETUnum Group (UNM) Stock
Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
3.74K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Unum Group's mature business and modest growth prospects, coupled with low-income appeal and valuation, make it unattractive for long-term investors.
  • The company faces a significant overhang from its legacy closed block business, impacting profitability and growth potential.
  • Despite stable financial performance and a strong balance sheet, Unum's dividend yield and valuation are not compelling compared to peers.
  • Unum's competitive position and exposure to economic risks suggest limited appeal for long-term investment.

Close up of Life Insurance Policy

courtneyk

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has a mature business, plus its income appeal and valuation aren't particularly impressive; thus, I don't think Unum offers much value for long-term investors right now.

Company Overview

Unum Group is a life insurance company, offering group

This article was written by

Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
3.74K Followers
Labutes IR is a Fund Manager/Analyst specialized in the financial sector, with more than 18 years of experience in the financial markets. I have worked at several type of institutions in the industry, always at the buy side and related to portfolio management. Associated with the existing author The Outsider.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About UNM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UNM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UNM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News