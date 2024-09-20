When you've spent 30 years analyzing ETFs like I have, you don't often have "aha" moments. But I had one recently with an ETF that I've followed since its 2019 inception, owned briefly one time in my
CLOU: Well-Built AI/Cloud Computing ETF Is A Buy
Summary
- CLOU, managed by Global X, is a thematic ETF focused on cloud computing, offering a balanced exposure to growth/tech without over-relying on mega-cap stocks.
- CLOU's unique index construction, requiring 50% revenue from cloud activities and capping individual stock weightings, ensures diversified and equitable tech exposure.
- With the rapid growth of cloud computing and AI, CLOU is positioned to benefit from increasing data storage needs and serverless computing expansion.
- Despite past underperformance, CLOU shows potential for upside breakout, making it a strategic addition to my portfolio for growth and tech exposure.
