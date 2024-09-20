VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call September 20, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nhi Nguyen - Investor Relations

Le Thi Thu Thuy - Chairwoman

Nguyen Thi Lan Anh - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andres Sheppard - Cantor Fitzgerald

Steven Wahrhaftig - Wedbush Securities

Tyler DiMatteo - BTIG

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the VinFast Auto Limited Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Nhi Nguyen. Please go ahead.

Nhi Nguyen

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. This is Nhi Nguyen from VinFast Investor Relations. Welcome to our second quarter earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are Chairwoman of the Board, Madame Thuy Le; and our CFO, Ms. Lan Anh Nguyen.

During the call, we will discuss our second quarter performance, business update and present our outlook for the remainder of 2024. After management remarks, we will have 30 minutes for Q&A. We will also reference a slide deck today, which is accessible on the IR website.

Before I turn the call over to Madame Thuy Le, let me remind you that some of the statements on this call include forward-looking statements under federal securities law. These include, without limitation, statements regarding the future financial and operating outlook, guidance, as well as macroeconomic, industry trends, company initiatives, and other future events.

These statements are based on the predictions and expectations as of today. Actual events or results may differ due to a number of risks and uncertainties. We refer you to the cautionary language