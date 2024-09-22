FTAI Aviation Preferred: 12% Floating Rate Soon

Summary

  • FTAI Aviation's 8.25% Fix/Float Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares offer strong dividend coverage, with a potential yield over 12% and a 13.37x coverage factor.
  • FTAI's asset base includes 53.4% aircraft and 47% aircraft engines, with high utilization rates and a focus on narrowbody assets.
  • Despite a one-time $300M restructuring expense, FTAI expects significant annual savings and strong future EBITDA growth, bolstered by recent acquisitions.
  • FTAIP's floating dividend rate, tied to SOFR, provides a robust yield cushion. It's a speculative buy up to $25.50.
Female aircraft engineers inspecting landing gear on large jet

Monty Rakusen

Looking for a high yield preferred stock investment with strong dividend coverage?

The FTAI Aviation Ltd 8.25% Fix/Float Series A Cumulative Preferred Share (NASDAQ:FTAIP), from FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI), should fit the bill, with over 13X preferred dividend

