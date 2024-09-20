AMD Stock: Time To Load Up (Upgrade)

Summary

  • I decided to upgrade AMD to "Buy" due to its relative underperformance and potential growth in data centers and AI products. Read on.
  • AMD's Q2 FY2024 showed strong revenue growth in Data Center and Client segments, despite declines in Gaming and Embedded products.
  • AMD's liquidity remains strong with $5.3 billion in cash, significant free cash flow, and strategic acquisitions like Silo AI to enhance AI capabilities.
  • AMD's revenue structure shift is causing a low base for future comparisons. I think the current stock price doesn't fully reflect the company's growth potential.
  • If AMD achieves the EPS that consensus forecasts predict, and its P/E valuation multiple aligns with where I think it logically should be, the stock could see a 75% increase in price over the next 2 years, based on my calculations.
AMD headquarters in Santa Clara, California, USA

JHVEPhoto

My Coverage History & Updated Thesis

I initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stock on March 1, 2024, with a "Hold" rating, outlining my concerns about the sustainability of the stock's rally at that time. Since then, AMD has declined by about

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AMD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

