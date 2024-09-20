As it announced its 50 basis point interest rate cut, the U.S. Fed said it was confident inflation was on a clear path to 2%. Alexandra Gorewicz, Vice President and Director for Active Fixed Income Portfolio Management with TD Asset Management, tells MoneyTalk’s
As The Fed Cuts Rates By 50 Basis Points, Is Another Jumbo Cut On The Way?
Summary
- What the Fed's jumbo rate cut says about the U.S. economy.
- Market reaction to the Fed's 50 basis point cut.
- Is the Fed's rate cut risk management for the US economy?
