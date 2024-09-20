Some tickers are covered more than others on the site, so with The Undercovered Dozen our Editors highlight twelve actionable investment ideas on tickers with less coverage. These ideas can range from "boring" large caps to promising up-and-coming small caps. Specifically, the inclusion criteria for "undercovered" include: market cap greater than $100 million, more than 800 symbol page views in the last 90 days on Seeking Alpha, and fewer than two articles published in the past 30 days. Follow this account to receive a weekly review of twelve of these undercovered ideas from our valued analysts.

