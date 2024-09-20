Nvidia: Valuation Remains Justified Despite Potential Margin Normalization And Revenue Decay From China

Summary

  • NVDA's Q2 2025 performance shows robust growth with revenues up 122% YoY and EPS up 168% YoY, driven by strong performance in the Data Center segment.
  • Concerns about the sustainability of AI-related capex in recent years are irrelevant as GPU shortages and further computational requirements will continue to benefit NVDA's topline.
  • Geopolitical tensions between the United States and China are likely to persist, eventually resulting in NVDA losing revenue contribution from China.
  • Despite factoring in a potential revenue decay from China and operating expense margin normalization, a potential upside still exists for NVDA; the company is neither overvalued nor in bubble territory.
Introduction

Since the emergence of Generative Artificial Intelligence into the mainstream consumer market in November 2022, share prices of major semiconductors companies (with the exception of Intel) have surged exponentially. In less than two years, Nvidia Corp's (NASDAQ:NVDA) market

With over 7 years of experience in the buy-side, my investment philosophy is rooted in both fundamental bottom-up analysis and quantitative modelling. My forte lies in identifying perception gaps to capitalize on over-pessimism and excessive exuberance. My analysis will concentrate on unique trading opportunities influenced by the macroeconomic landscape and in-depth fundamental research on companies exhibiting signs of dislocation or potential perception gaps ripe for us to capitalize on. I aim to share my analytical passion, engage with like-minded investors, and spark constructive dialogue within the Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in NVDA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

