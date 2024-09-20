FedEx (NYSE:FDX) stock fell by 11% in after-hours trading on September 19 after it released disappointing earnings results that missed expectations and brought along lowered guidance. But whether the 11% sell-off was justified is debatable. While EPS missed
Why I'm Not Buying The Dip In FedEx Stock
Summary
- FedEx stock fell 11% after disappointing Q1 earnings and lowered guidance, but the sell-off may have been an overreaction, given the modest EPS guidance reduction.
- FedEx remains profitable, is focused on cost savings, and now trades at an attractive price for long-term investors.
- Despite the positives, FDX stock's relatively low ROIC and somewhat volatile free cash flows don't fit my investing style, prompting me to give the stock a Hold rating.
- A weakening economy is a key risk that can potentially cause FedEx to lower its guidance again in the near future.
