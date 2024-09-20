As you may be aware if you follow our work or are a member of our investing group, we were aggressive buyers of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) sub $15. We were asked plainly by a member if "it was wrong

You can never WIN if do not BEGIN

Get more with our playbook to significantly grow your wealth by embracing a blended trading and investing approach at our one-stop shop.

Our prices go up October 1st by $150 per year. But act now, beat the price hike, and we will knock off an extra $200. Get direct access to our fund traders today, and start winning now.

We invite you to try us out, with a money back guarantee if you are not satisfied (you will be). You won't be disappointed when the gains roll in.