AT&T: Were We Wrong?

Sep. 20, 2024 2:39 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T) StockSATS, TPG, T.PR.A, T.PR.C, TBB, TBC1 Comment
Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader
(9min)

Summary

  • We were aggressive buyers of AT&T Inc. stock sub $15 but were asked plainly “if we were wrong to sell at $19?”.
  • The concept of a house position for future gains is considered.
  • Recent developments include potential DirecTV-Dish merger talks and new labor agreements, which could positively impact future operations and reduce debt.
  • Despite AT&T's significant debt burden, the company aims to reduce net debt-to-EBITDA to 2.5x by 2025, ensuring financial stability and dividend security.
  • At the end of the day, you need to ask yourself what is best for your specific situation.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at BAD BEAT Investing. Learn More »

Businessman use laptop with virtual world economic growth chart with red warning sign for caution in investing economic situation warning, Business investment risks.

Pakin Jarerndee

As you may be aware if you follow our work or are a member of our investing group, we were aggressive buyers of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) sub $15. We were asked plainly by a member if "it was wrong

You can never WIN if do not BEGIN

Get more with our playbook to significantly grow your wealth by embracing a blended trading and investing approach at our one-stop shop.

Our prices go up October 1st by $150 per year. But act now, beat the price hike, and we will knock off an extra $200. Get direct access to our fund traders today, and start winning now.

We invite you to try us out, with a money back guarantee if you are not satisfied (you will be). You won't be disappointed when the gains roll in. 

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
41.94K Followers

The Pioneer Of Seeking Alpha's BAD BEAT Investing, Quad 7 Capital is a team of 7 analysts with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 12 years. They are best known for their February 2020 call to sell everything & go short, & have been on average 95% long 5% short since May 2020. The broader company has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory, & the sciences. They share both long & short trades & invest personally in equities they discuss within their investing group BAD BEAT Investing, focused on short- & medium-term investments, income generation, special-situations, & momentum trades. Rather than just give you trades, they focus on teaching investors to become proficient traders through their playbook. Their goal is to save you time by providing in depth, high-quality research, with crystal clear entry and exit targets. They have a proven track record of success.

Benefits of BAD BEAT Investing include: Learning how to understand the pinball nature of markets, executing well-researched written trade ideas each week, use of 4 chat rooms, receive daily complimentary key analyst upgrade/downgrade summaries, learning basic options trading, & extensive trading tools. If you would like to learn more, click the link above!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About T Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on T

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
T
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News