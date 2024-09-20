Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is a classic oil company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas onshore in the United States in five main areas: the Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Powder River Basin, Anadarko Basin, and Williston Basin.
5 Reasons To Hold Devon Energy Stock
Summary
- Devon Energy's Q2 2024 oil production hit a record 335 MBOD, surpassing expectations and showcasing the company's robust operational performance.
- Devon boasts a top-10 net profit margin among large-cap US energy firms, with a 21.5% margin and strong profitability indicators.
- The company's solid balance sheet, with a cash flow-to-debt ratio allowing debt payoff in one year, underscores its financial strength.
- Despite a potential dividend reduction, Devon's forward yield of 5% and attractive valuation with a P/E of 7.2 suggest significant upside potential.
