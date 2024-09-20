How To Invest In AI Vs. Tech In A Portfolio

Transcript
Oscar Pulido: AI investing is a hot topic of conversation. We recently discussed AI and tech investing with Tony Kim and his insights from his annual Silicon Valley tech tour. But how should investors be considering both tech and
Oscar Pulido: AI investing is a hot topic of conversation. We recently discussed AI and tech investing with Tony Kim and his insights from his annual Silicon Valley tech tour. But how should investors be considering both tech and
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|WTAI
|-
|-
|WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund ETF
|THNQ
|-
|-
|Robo Global® Artificial Intelligence ETF
|LRNZ
|-
|-
|TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF
|AIQ
|-
|-
|Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
|UBOT
|-
|-
|Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2X Shares ETF