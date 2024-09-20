How To Invest In AI Vs. Tech In A Portfolio

The Bid by BlackRock profile picture
The Bid by BlackRock
623 Followers
(25min)

Summary

  • There's a lot of excitement around AI right now, and a lot of this stems from the fact that we've really hit a new catalyst for artificial intelligence.
  • What we've seen in these first few months of this AI revolution is a lot of focus on just a few names, a lot of concentration on household names in the AI space. If you look under the hood, one of the most compelling opportunities right now is in the infrastructure layer of AI.
  • The impact that AI is having on the technology sector and the energy sector, for instance, means that it is going to impact basically all portfolios in the world one way or another.
  • If you're an investor and you're building a portfolio, you have to think about an allocation to AI as distinct from an allocation to tech. If you want to have granular exposure to AI and really benefit from this mega force, you have to really make an intentional allocation.

Future financial technology controlled by AI robot using machine learning and artificial intelligence

NanoStockk

Transcript

Oscar Pulido: AI investing is a hot topic of conversation. We recently discussed AI and tech investing with Tony Kim and his insights from his annual Silicon Valley tech tour. But how should investors be considering both tech and

This article was written by

The Bid by BlackRock profile picture
The Bid by BlackRock
623 Followers
On The Bid podcast, BlackRock senior investors and strategists share their take on timely market insights. Hear from Richard Turnill, Rick Rieder and others as we discuss the most pressing questions on the minds of investors today.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WTAI--
WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund ETF
THNQ--
Robo Global® Artificial Intelligence ETF
LRNZ--
TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF
AIQ--
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
UBOT--
Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2X Shares ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News