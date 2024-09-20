Sanofi (SNY) ECTRIMS 2024 Investor Science Call Transcript

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) ECTRIMS 2024 Investor Science Call September 20, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Thomas Kudsk - IR

Jiwon Oh - MD, PhD, St. Michael's Hospital, University of Toronto, Toronto, Canada

Robert Fox - MD, Mellen Center for MS, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, USA

Houman Ashrafian - EVP, Head of Research and Development

Erik Wallstroem - Global Senior VP, Head, Neurology Development

Conference Call Participants

Peter Verdult - Citi

Colin Wyatt - Jefferies

Luisa Hector - Berenberg

Emily Field - Barclays

Simon Baker - Atlantic Redburn

Richard Vosser - JPMorgan

Emmanuel Papadakis - Deutsche Bank

Graham Parry - Bank of America

Seamus Fernandez - Guggenheim

Peter Verdult - Jefferies

Eric Berrigaud - Stifel Nicolaus

Thomas Kudsk

Good afternoon from Copenhagen, and welcome to the Sanofi Investor Science Call from the 40th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis or ECTRIMS 2024. I'm Thomas Kudsk from the Investor Relations team at Sanofi and we are here today for an update on Tolebrutinib, Sanofi's new medicine, intending to benefit patients with certain forms of multiple sclerosis.

Tolebrutinib recently had three Phase 3 readouts and we are pleased already being able to present this data today. This event has a presentation which is available for download at sanofi.com. We plan to spend about 20 to 25 minutes on the presentation and then we got the same time available for Q&A. It is Friday afternoon so we plan to end the bid before 05:00 p.m. local time.

Before we get started, I would like to thank Elise, Marie and Caroline from the IR team for organizing the call. I'll also remind everyone that questions can be asked via Zoom using the raise hand function on your phone. There are instructions on the second last slide. Alternatively, please drop an email to thomas.larsen@sanofi.com. We'll make sure to