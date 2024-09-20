Cavco Industries Isn't AI... It's About AH (Affordable Housing), The Other Big A
Summary
- AI is widely assumed to be big, but AH (Affordable Housing) is a more critical need and is becoming a vital growth investment theme in its own right.
- That’s why shares of Cavco, in particular, and homebuilders, in general, have been performing better than interest rate trends alone might lead one to expect.
- Investors are looking beyond today’s soft company earnings toward gains many expect as society tackles affordability obstacles.
- I expect eventually less-shocking home sticker-prices to boost demand and homebuilder activity, even if mortgage rates don’t retreat to recent lows.
- Manufactured-housing company Cavco is well positioned to capitalize on the more affordable direction in which the industry is going.
