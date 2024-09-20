GREK ETF: One Of The Better Equity Pockets In Europe, But Has Its Fair Share Of Risks As Well
Summary
- On a sequential basis, only Poland is delivering better growth than Greece with the economy expected to deliver increasing GDP growth in FY25.
- Housing related pressures appear to be leaving a mark on inflation again, and the tightening of the Golden Visa requirements is a step in the right direction.
- Greek tourism is benefitting from Turkey's woes, and is poised to see another record year.
- Greek banks, comprising 41% of GREK's portfolio, are in a healthy liquidity position, with significant dividend hikes on the cards.
- Greek equities are still cheap, but its relative strength ratio vs. Eurozone equities has almost mean-reverted, whilst the ETF also appears to be showing some fatigue at higher levels.
