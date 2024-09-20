Boeing In Crisis: Pays Embraer $150 Million For Failed Acquisition Deal

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • Boeing faces significant financial challenges, including a big debt load and a failed labor agreement, exacerbating its cash flow issues.
  • Embraer will receive $150 million in compensation from Boeing, but this amount likely does not cover the full costs incurred from the failed joint venture.
  • The failed Boeing-Embraer joint venture means both companies lost valuable time and resources, potentially benefiting Airbus in the competitive landscape.
  • Despite current setbacks, I maintain a buy rating for both Boeing and Embraer, anticipating future production increases and improved competitive positions.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Aerospace Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Boeing 737-8 MAX, N8704Q, Farnborough International Airshow, July 11, 2016

Wirestock

For Boeing (NYSE:BA), matters seem to continually become more challenging. The company is facing issues with its Starliner capsule, and the Boeing 777X flight test program has been halted temporarily due to reported structural issues. Things didn’t end

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
17.08K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BA, EADSF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BA
--
ERJ
--
BA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News