Although the S&P 500 finished in the red on the day, there is one sector reaching fresh 52-week highs: Utilities. The Utes are one of only two sectors higher on Friday (the other being Communication Services), and its leadership is by a wide
Utilities Reacting To Reactor News
Summary
- Although the S&P 500 finished in the red on the day, there is one sector reaching fresh 52-week highs: Utilities.
- Whereas Communication Services is only up 0.17%, the Utilities sector is flying with a 2.58% gain.
- The big gain is thanks to news that Constellation Energy will sell power to Microsoft in order to power its data centers.
