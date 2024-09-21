The big story on Wednesday, September 18, was that the Federal Reserve's open market committee finally got around to "cutting rates", and doing so by more than expected. This action, much debated and discussed during all of 2024, was greeted as "big" news, and market prognosticators argued that it
Fed Up With Fed Talk? Fact-Checking Central Banking Fairy Tales
Summary
- The Federal Reserve's rate cuts do not directly set consumer interest rates, which are determined by market and institutional factors.
- Evidence suggests the Fed often follows market trends rather than leading them, debunking the 'Fed as rate leader' myth.
- Fed rate changes send mixed signals about economic growth and inflation, complicating market interpretations.
- The belief in the Fed's superpowers distracts from critical economic issues like government debt, inflation, and growth.
