Everybody takes some medicine. In the modern era, it’s almost impossible to advance to even middle age without amassing some permanent prescription medications. And if you’re on medication, there is a good chance you’re immediately familiar with the catalog of a company
Little Support For Eli Lilly's High Valuation
Summary
- Eli Lilly's stock trades at a high premium with a price/book ratio of 63.94, raising concerns about overvaluation compared to the sector median of 2.47.
- Despite strong revenue and earnings growth projections, the P/E and forward P/E ratios suggest the stock is priced for extreme optimism.
- The company's dividend yield of 0.57% is below the sector median, indicating a need for higher returns to attract income investors.
- Eli Lilly's substantial cash flow is crucial, but unless more value is returned to shareholders, the stock remains expensive; hence, I rate it a hold.
