Zimmer Biomet Still Not There Yet With Respect To Consistency And Share Recoveries
Summary
- Zimmer Biomet has shown operational improvements but still struggles with market share in major joints, free cash flow margin improvement, and overall performance optimization.
- The company's hip and knee segments are playing catch-up with competitors; new product introductions and strategic initiatives will help, but arguably don't offer compelling advantages over leading alternatives.
- Management's revenue growth targets could prove ambitious, but margin targets seem more achievable; selective M&A in complementary areas remains a wildcard.
- Despite undervaluation and the potential to regain market share, skepticism around Zimmer's ability to outperform remains valid for now.
