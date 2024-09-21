Payoneer Global: Multiple Drivers To Support Growth Ahead

Sep. 21, 2024 2:36 AM ETPayoneer Global Inc. (PAYO) Stock
GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
1.2K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • I recommend a buy rating for Payoneer Global (PAYO) due to strong growth drivers and potential for higher-than-expected growth given its large TAM.
  • PAYO's e-commerce diversification and restructuring of B2B strategies have shown positive results, with significant revenue and volume growth in the B2B segment.
  • PAYO's has various monetization opportunities, including new pricing strategies and expanding working capital products.

Cheerful Asian businesswoman confirming travel schedules using app on smart phone at airport

Images By Tang Ming Tung

Investment action

I recommended a buy rating for Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) when I wrote about it in August last year, as I expected growth to accelerate in the coming periods, with profitability to accelerate

This article was written by

GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
1.2K Followers
I consider an investment ideal if it performs its core business in a sector projected to experience structural (organic) growth in excess of GDP growth over the next 5-10 years; profits from sustainable competitive advantages that translate into attractive unit economics; In the hands of competent, ethical, and long-term thinkers; with a fair valuation

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PAYO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PAYO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PAYO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News