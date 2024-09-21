Shares of Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) have soared another 58% so far in 2024. The rally extends a bull market in the stock of the world’s most valuable pharmaceutical company, driven by ongoing optimism and real earnings growth due to its
Eli Lilly: Sticking With A $1000 Target Ahead Of Q3 Earnings, New Trading Range
Summary
- Eli Lilly has surged 58% in 2024, driven by breakthrough weight-loss drugs and strong earnings, with shares now trading above $900.
- Despite valuation concerns, LLY's high growth rate and reliable earnings make it a buy, supported by strong Q2 results and raised guidance.
- Key risks include competition and production challenges, but EPS forecasts remain robust, with potential for $30 EPS by 2026.
- The technical chart shows consolidation, but a breakout above $970 could lead to a bullish move towards $1200, reinforcing the buy rating.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.