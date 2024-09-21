TSMC: The World's Most Important Company Remains Undervalued

Tangerine Tan Capital profile picture
Tangerine Tan Capital
1.67K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • TSMC's first European fab in Germany, co-owned with Bosch, Infineon, and NXP, will focus on automotive and industrial chips, with production starting in 2027.
  • Partnerships with Samsung and SK Hynix aim to leverage TSMC's expertise, enhancing faster processing speeds.
  • Silicon photonics, which could be critical to AI and data centers, is a key focus, with the SiPHIA alliance setting industry standards for future growth.
  • TSMC's strategic investments and collaborations underscore its commitment to innovation and leadership in the semiconductor market.

Qualcomm, Nvidia, AMD, TSMC, Intel, Samsung. Verschiedene Halbleiterunternehmen

Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The TSMC Investment Thesis

The valuation history shown in the chart above is probably a good reflection of the sentiment that AI companies have had this year. Because when I wrote my first article

This article was written by

Tangerine Tan Capital profile picture
Tangerine Tan Capital
1.67K Followers
My primary area of concentration will be on identifying companies of exceptional caliber, with a proven ability to reinvest capital for impressive returns. Targeting those with a market capitalization of less than $10 billion, affords ample opportunities for growth. The ideal scenario is for these companies to demonstrate a long-term capability of capital compounding, with a high enough compound annual growth rate to potentially deliver tenfold returns or even greater.My approach is to maintain a long-term perspective on these companies, as I believe this will generate higher returns compared to the market index, in a rapidly evolving investment landscape where short-term holdings are becoming increasingly prevalent.I primarily adopt a conservative investment strategy, but occasionally I may pursue opportunities with a favorable risk-reward ratio where the potential upside is substantial and downside is limited. These ventures are carefully considered and allocated a proportional amount within my portfolio to maintain overall stability.Bachelor's degree in finance and accounting All ideas and articles are provided for informational and educational purposes. Nothing contained herein is investment advice or should be construed as investment advice. All decisions that you make after reading our articles and reports are 100% your responsibility.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSMWF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSMWF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSM
--
TSMWF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News