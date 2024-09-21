Midstream Energy To Fuel Growth In AI

Sep. 21, 2024 4:25 AM ETDBE, JJE, UNG, UNL, BOIL, LNGG
Invesco US profile picture
Invesco US
3.1K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • AI-driven data center growth is boosting power demand, particularly for reliable, continuous energy sources like natural gas, despite the rise of renewables.
  • Natural gas generation is expected to meet significant portions of this demand due to its lower CO2 intensity compared to coal and quicker deployment than nuclear.
  • U.S. natural gas demand is projected to increase by 14-18% by 2030, driven by domestic power generation and rising LNG export capacity.
  • Midstream assets are critical to supporting this demand surge, with companies like Kinder Morgan and Enbridge already expanding infrastructure to meet future needs.

Drilling platform in Baku, Azerbaijan.

AlizadaStudios

By Brian Watson, Senior Portfolio Manager

Artificial intelligence (AI) and the demand for data center computing which enables these programs have supercharged expectations for a number of tech companies this year. However, more recently, investors have begun to consider how this explosion in data

This article was written by

Invesco US profile picture
Invesco US
3.1K Followers
Invesco is an independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life.Be the first to know! Sign up for Invesco US Blog and get expert investment views as they post.Disclosure for all Invesco US articles: Before investing, carefully read the prospectus and/or summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. The information provided is for educational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy for a particular investor. Invesco does not provide tax advice. The tax information contained herein is general and is not exhaustive by nature. Federal and state tax laws are complex and constantly changing. Investors should always consult their own legal or tax professional for information concerning their individual situation. The opinions expressed are those of the authors, are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals. NOT FDIC INSURED MAY LOSE VALUE NO BANK GUARANTEE All data provided by Invesco unless otherwise noted. Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the US distributor for Invesco Ltd.’s retail products and collective trust funds. Invesco Advisers, Inc. and other affiliated investment advisers mentioned provide investment advisory services and do not sell securities. Invesco Unit Investment Trusts are distributed by the sponsor, Invesco Capital Markets, Inc., and broker-dealers including Invesco Distributors, Inc. PowerShares® is a registered trademark of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC (Invesco PowerShares). Each entity is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. ©2015 Invesco Ltd. All rights reserved.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBE--
Invesco DB Energy Fund ETF
JJE--
iPath® Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN
UNG--
United States Natural Gas Fund, LP ETF
UNL--
United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP ETF
BOIL--
ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News