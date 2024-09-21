Altimmune: Updated Data Supports Pemvidutide's 'Market Disruptor' Prospects

Sep. 21, 2024
Biologics profile picture
Biologics
Investing Group Leader
(15min)

Summary

  • Pemvidutide shows strong potential in obesity and MASH, preserving lean mass while reducing VAT, which could make it a market leader among GLP-1s.
  • Recent Phase II data reveals pemvidutide's lean loss ratio of 21.9%, comparable to diet and exercise, and significant VAT reduction, enhancing its appeal.
  • Despite competition and risks, I am bullish on ALT, upgrading my conviction rating and planning to add to my position below $8.20 per share.
  • Pemvidutide's dual indications for obesity and MASH, along with potential cardiovascular benefits, could drive Altimmune to blockbuster status and significant revenue growth.
Female Nutritionist measuring waist of overweight man in weight loss clinic

Graphicscoco

It has only been a few months since my previous Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) article, where I pointed out the potential of Altimmune’s flagship candidate, pemvidutide “pemvi”, to be a major player in the obesity market, as well as carve out a subset of

This article was written by

Biologics profile picture
Biologics
8.89K Followers

Biologics is a full-time healthcare investor who developed a passion for biotech and life saving therapies after working in the medical field for years. His trade focus is around innovative companies developing breakthrough therapies and/or pharmaceuticals with catalysts for potential acquisitions.

He is the leader of the investing group Compounding Healthcare.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALT, NVO, LLY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

