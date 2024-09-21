Palantir: Valuation Model Suggests AI Prospects Are Fully Priced In

Summary

  • Palantir's recent AI-driven contract wins and commercial growth have boosted its stock, yet its valuation appears severely overextended despite optimistic revenue and margin forecasts.
  • Insider selling by key figures like Peter Thiel and Alex Karp raises concerns about potential overvaluation and insider knowledge influencing stock price.
  • Our updated valuation model, even with optimistic assumptions, suggests a mere 5.01% IRR, making Palantir less attractive compared to broader market returns.
  • Given Palantir's high P/S and EV/EBITDA ratios and the potential macroeconomic risks, we believe it is certainly justified to reduce positions similar to insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR), a big data company and provider of software for both commercial companies and government agencies, has recently made waves in the AI industry by expanding its highly sought after AIP product offerings.

