Topgolf Callaway: The Breakup Is A Great Idea
Summary
- The split of Topgolf and Callaway is expected to maximize shareholder value by allowing each brand to focus on their core business models independently.
- Topgolf's capital-intensive nature has been a drag on Callaway, making the separation beneficial for both entities to operate more efficiently.
- The combined entity trades at a deep value of 0.52x forward book value, presenting a 92.3% upside if shares converge to 1x book value.
- The split will leave Topgolf with no debt and $200 million in cash, while Callaway retains a 20% stake in Topgolf for future upside.
